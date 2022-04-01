How to change payment method on oculus quest 2

Oculus Quest 2 is another across the board VR that can be your one-stop answer for playing all your #1 computer games. You can download the Oculus Quest 2 App on your telephone or PC to purchase different games and different frills from the Oculus store and appreciate them on VR.

If you have any desire to buy anything from Oculus Store and you are searching for various ways of making instalments then, at that point, here is a finished aide for you. Figure out how to add or eliminate a card from your Oculus Quest 2 App and change the instalment technique by following a couple of simple tasks. With practically no further ado how about, we plunge into it!

Because of its self-contained nature, the Oculus Quest 2 is a versatile headset that can be used almost anywhere. While it isn’t the most powerful option available, its store offers a diverse selection of games and apps for users to download and use. Of course, only a few of those games and apps are free, so Oculus owners will need a way to pay for the ones that aren’t.

In Oculus Quest 2, how do you change your payment method?

When you download the Oculus Quest 2 application on your portable or your PC it is extremely simple to add or eliminate instalment strategies from your record. In this way, introduce the application on any of your favoured gadgets, sign in to your Oculus account by filling in your login certifications and afterwards follow the means written in the aide beneath to change the Payment strategy effectively.

Steps To Change Payment Method On Phone/Pc –

Open Oculus Quest 2 application on your gadget. Look for the Settings symbol at the lower part of your screen and snap on it. Scroll down and go to the Payment Section. Click on the Payment Methods choice. Here you will track down two choices to make your instalment: Add a credit or check card or Add a PayPal account. Hit any of the choices to set the instalment technique. Fill in your card subtleties and set your instalment strategy effectively. Now to eliminate an instalment strategy, click on the three-speck symbol close to the card or your PayPal ID. Click on the Remove Account choice to change the instalment strategy on Oculus Quest 2.

This is all that you want to be familiar with how to change the instalment strategy in Oculus Quest 2