Cities: Skylines is a popular city-building simulation game that challenges players to create and manage their own city. The game offers a variety of tools and options for players to build their city, including roads. One of the key skills players need to master in order to advance in the game is setting one-way roads and making sure they are pointing in the right direction. This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to change road directions in Cities: Skylines.

How to Build Roads:

The process of building a new one-way road in Cities: Skylines is quite simple. First, players must open the road build menu by clicking on the arrows next to the road selections. Once the road build menu is open, players must choose the one-way road option from the available options. The game decides the direction of the road based on where it begins and ends, with the road going in the same direction as the player’s cursor movement.

However, if players need to reverse the direction of the road, they can cancel the construction and start again from the old endpoint. This way, players can ensure that the road is going in the direction they want.

How to change direction of existing Roads:

For existing one-way roads, players can use the road upgrade system in Cities: Skylines to change the direction of the road. This system allows players to modify various aspects of the road, including the number of lanes, road decorations, road width, or even the type of road (two-way or one-way). To switch the direction of a one-way road, players simply need to use the rotate button (right mouse button on PC). This feature doesn’t cost any money and can be used as many times as needed.

