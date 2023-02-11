How To Customize Wand in Hogwarts Legacy

Customizing your wand in “Hogwarts Legacy” is an important part of the game, as the wand is one of the key elements that determines the player’s spell-casting abilities. The process of customizing your wand is simple and straightforward, but it’s important to choose wisely, as the right wand is essential for facing the uncertain future in the game.

Step by step Wand customization:

The first step in customizing your wand is to visit Mr. Ollivander’s shop, where you will go through a cutscene that showcases how choosing the wrong wand can lead to negative consequences. The game does a good job of emphasizing the importance of choosing the right wand, as the player is presented with the option to select the type of wood and color.

There are several types of wood available, including oak, ash, hawthorn, and more. Each type of wood has its own unique properties and is said to be associated with different personality traits. For example, oak is known for its strength and stability, while ash is known for its flexibility and adaptability.

It’s important to note that there is no right or wrong choice when it comes to selecting the type of wood for your wand. Players can choose whatever they prefer, and the game does not restrict the player’s choices in any way.

Once you have selected the type of wood, you will be presented with the option to choose the color of your wand. Again, there are no restrictions on the color you choose, but it is important to keep in mind that the color of the wand will also have an impact on your spell-casting abilities.

Once you have made your selections, you will be prompted to adjust the length and flexibility of the wand using a slider. The game does show a preview of your wand floating in the background, but many of the changes you make do not appear in the preview. This can be a little frustrating, as you may have to adjust the slider multiple times to get the wand just right.

Finally, after you have confirmed your choices, you will see a cutscene where your character uses the wand for the first time, much to Mr. Ollivander’s delight. Once the cutscene is over, your wand selection will be locked in, and there will be no option to change it. This means that you must choose wisely, as your wand selection will determine your spell-casting abilities for the rest of the game.

In conclusion, customizing your wand in “Hogwarts Legacy” is a critical moment in the journey of any aspiring witch or wizard. The game does a good job of highlighting the importance of choosing the right wand, and the process of customizing the wand is simple and straightforward. However, it’s important to choose wisely, as the right wand is essential for facing the uncertain future in the game, and once you have confirmed your choices, you will be stuck with them for the rest of the game.