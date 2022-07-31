Apple has been nothing but great with its software features recently and with the latest iOS 15, Apple made a change to the Safari search bar and moved it to the bottom of the screen as opposed to the top. The reason behind this change was better reachability and ease of swiping between tabs open on Safari. With the search bar being at the boron, you can easily swipe left or right to switch between tabs using your thumb. This was certainly not possible with the search bar being on top, and there are many people out there who do not like the new alignment of the Safari search bar, and they wish to change it back.

Fortunately, Apple has given users an option to change these settings back to as they were. Yes, you can switch your Search bar back on top but keep in mind that you will loose that navigation feature between the tabs that is so easily possible with the search bar being at the bottom.

If you are still not comfortable with the way things have changed in Safari, follow the below mentioned steps to change the Search bar back to the top of the screen.

How to change Safari search bar to top?

Unlock your iPhone. Open Settings. Search for Safari > Click on it. Under Tabs, switch from Tab Bar to Single Tab.

This is one way of changing the position of the Search bar in Safari. However, you should also look at this second way of doing it and then you can choose which one you like.

Unlock your iPhone. Click on Safari. Open any website. Click on the aA option on the search bar. A menu will open > Click on “Show Top Address Bar”.

Any of these steps can be followed to change the position of the Search bar in Safari on your iPhone.

You can now stick with the things as they were before the software update. I also changed it to top in the beginning but later on, I switched it back to the bottom of the screen because it is way easier this way to navigate between your open tabs. Sooner or later you are going to embrace the new software change but it is still better that you do it at your own pace.