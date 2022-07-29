This guide focuses on how to change teams in Pokemon Go, Changing up your party is pretty straightforward, but first, you need to either get 1,000 PokeCoins or buy them. In the Shop, Pokemon GO Trainers can buy the Team Badge for 1000 PokeCoins. You will need to buy a Team Medallion item from the games shop, although it is also available for free.

Not exactly on a How To Change It Up, you just need to buy a 1,000 Coin Team Medallion from the store, then you can use the item and switch teams one time if you want. Keep in mind, a Team Medallion can only be purchased only once every 365 days, meaning that you cannot change your Pokemon Go teams more than once per year.

The Team Medallion item warns you of the fact that you cannot buy another Team Medallion within 365 days, and your Pokemon that are currently in a gym will not get any PokeCoins after they are defeated. You also need to know that any Pokemon currently in Gyms will not receive Coins when returning, since they are still technically defending the team that you are no longer part of, and that you can only buy the Medallion once per year. Once you switch teams, you are also kicked out of any gyms that you might have been defending, unless you are in a hurry, you may be better off waiting until your Pokemon are kicked out of a Gym before switching.

When you actually switch teams, if you had Pokemon in the gym belonging to your former team, they’ll remain there until they are kicked out. Do not even bother trying to battle with your very own Pokemon, because you cannot because they will be on your previous team.

Since the maximum amount of PokeCoins you can buy for PS9.99 is 1250, changing up your Pokemon Go team actually costs you PS10, because you can only buy them at this price. Make sure that you are signed into the correct Pokemon Go account Tap the red-and-white Pokeball icon in the middle of the game screen Tap on the Shop icon in the middle of the Pokeball menu Scroll down to the Upgrades section of the Shop Buy the Team Badge for 1,000 PokeCoins Next, head back into the Pokeball menu and go into your items bag Scroll down until you find the Team Badge in your bag, then activate it and you are set to go.