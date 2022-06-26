How To Change Teams In Pokémon Go

In this article, you will learn how to switch teams in Pokémon Go, as the teams you pick early on in Pokemon Go might not be a good fit for everyone. Players are able to change their teams in Pokemon Go, but there is a cost involved (and a catch). To switch teams in Pokémon Go, you just need to buy a team medallion item in the games store. Not exactly a How-To-Change-It-Up, you simply need to buy a 1,000 Coin Team Medallion item from the store, then you can use that item and switch teams one time if you want.

You should also know that any Pokemon that are currently in Gyms will not earn Coins when returned, since they are still technically defending for a team that you are no longer on, and that you may only purchase the Badge once per year.

Switching teams can have benefits while playing in the Raids too since you will have extra chances of catching a Raid Pokemon appearing at gyms belonging to your team. You may also receive a premier ball from battling in a raid, as well as receiving a Pokemon Assessment from the team leader. Team members can also team up to get a bonus Premier ball while in raid battles, and the team that controls a gym while in the raid also gets bonus Premier balls.

If you really do have some close friends you are able to play in the same physical space, being on the same team means that you can band together to knock out gyms or defend them and also help your team to earn bonus Premier Balls from the Raids, which, beyond any of its potential benefits, is just an interesting, nifty, social feature used in Pokemon Go.