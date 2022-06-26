Next Game By From Software Is In ‘Final Stages Of Development’, Says Elden Ring Director

In a new interview, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of The Elden Ring, said that Developer From Software is now at the late stages of development for their next title, which could be either a new title for Armored Core or else, entirely. FromSoftware President and director of Elden Ring Hidetaka Miyazaki said in a recent interview that the company is working on its next title, and is actually nearly done. Hidetaka Miyazaki, chairman and Elden Ring director at FromSoftware, recently sat down with Japanese media outlet 4Gamer to discuss the nature of the studio’s future.

In response to 4Gamers Japanese release, Hidetaka Miyazaki answered that his upcoming title is at its late stages of development, but he also stressed that FromSoftwares Elden Ring would not remain forgotten because of the FromSoftware projects to come. The interview ended with Miyazaki sharing that, alongside two Unannounced games from FromSoftware, there are still further updates for Elden Ring.

The interviewer notes that Elden Ring is being developed alongside another unannounced project, with Miyazaki confirmed that From Software has this mysterious game development in the final stages now (per a machine translation of a Japanese quote). Elden Ring was also a major theme of an interview with 4gamer.net, where Miyazaki confirmed updates would continue to roll out for Elden Ring, but no mention was made of major content updates such as DLC.

New interview with FROM Software's Hidetaka Miyazaki – an unannounced project is in the final stages of development

Miyazaki intends to continue to focus on directing games and is already working on his next game

A recent post by FromSoftware mentioned working on several new projects, with Miyazaki himself leading the charge as a director on the new title. With multiple developers at hand, Miyazaki said that there are several projects at FromSoftware in development by different directors. Per the translation by Gematsu, Miyazaki also says that he is working on his next title as director (another title not yet announced), while also adding in the dark he would love to work on something that is more abstract and fantastical than what FromSoftware has done before.

While Hidetaka Miyazaki did not give away any details about what this project is, he did state in a new interview with 4gamer that he is interested in working on more abstract fantasy than anything the studio has made before, which may indicate that we are going to be seeing major deviations in the style and gameplay of the studio, which may indicate that we are going to see major deviations in the studio’s style and gameplay, if Armored Core 6 is going to be following RPGs.

Regardless of whether or not this near-completed title is another FromSoftware title, with Elden Ring having been out for some time now, and director Hidetaka Miyazaki apparently working on a new project, it is entirely possible he is not on the directorial helm, although it is likely that he is involved in a different way.