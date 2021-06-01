How to change the new text-to-speech voice on TikTok

Until recently, in North America, the text-to-speech feature on the popular video-sharing app TikTok is a computer-automated female voice that speaks subtitles into words. Meanwhile, in the UK, it is a computer-automated male voice. However, due to a lawsuit, TikTok has recently changed its female automated voice to a different and more upbeat version.

But this is not sitting well with some users of the platform. This new voice has prompted TikTokers to use this text-to-speech from other sources, like Uberduck.ai, or are even using the voices of either famous people, such as Nicki Minaj, or fictional characters, such as SpongeBob Squarepants, to do the voiceover for their videos. If you also are not a fan of the new voice and wish to change your text-to-speech so that the voice is something different, here is a guide on how to do so:

Go to the website Uberduck.ai. Type the text you want to use into the box that reads “speech to synthesize”. Choose a voice. Upload the MP3 file of the voice to any video editing app you have and align it with the video. Save the resultant video, and upload it to TikTok.

It is important to note that if Uberduck.ai does not work for you, or if you simply just want to have fun while playing with different voices there are other text-to-speech websites, such as voicegenerator.io and tts.mp3.com that will basically serve the same purpose for you.