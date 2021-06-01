CoWIN Collects No Information On COVID-19 Infection History, Says Government

It was downrightly stated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday that the online vaccination platform CoWIN does not collect any past information of the person or any COVID-19 history or background of the person. The platform only manages the vaccination drives in the country by letting people join the database to book vaccination slots for themselves.

CoWIN is a portal which was built as a platform to manage the vaccination and keep a count on it in the country. He only time the rules are enforced on CoWIN is during the gap time between the two doses of the vaccination, which is announced by the Government from time to time, says the ministry.

The statement by the Union Health Ministry stated that more than 2.02 crore people in the country who fall under the age group of 18 to 44 have been administered COVID vaccination doses so far.

In accordance with the records available, which is till 7pm on June 1, 12,23,596 beneficiaries of the age group 18 to 44 will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccination in the country, said the ministry.

“Cumulatively, 2,02,10,889 persons across 37 states/UTs have received their first dose and total 23,491 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive,” stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

States of Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have recorded over 10 Lakh vaccinations pf the age group 18 to 44 each, for the first dose of the vaccine.

The accumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that are being administered in the country go above 21.58 crore (21,58,18,547) according to 7 pm provisional report today, the press release by the ministry said.

CoWIN is a digitalised platform that is used to effectively roll out, scale up and manage the mechanism for the distribution of the COVID vaccine in the country, the government had acknowledged.

Citizens of the country, who wish to get themselves vaccinated, have to register themselves on CoWIN and book an appointment or slot for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, according to their preference, using the CoWIN 2.0 portal or through alternative mobile applications such as Arogya Setu, Umang etc.