Do you want to change your wallpaper on PS5? Follow the guide to know how you can change the wallpaper on your gaming console, as well as find the one that you like. We shall see the steps for the same, along with what you should avoid. So, let us begin.

Can I change the wallpaper on the PS5?

Yes, you can now change the wallpaper on your PS5 and customize it as per your needs or liking. With a recent update, Sony introduced the “Welcome Hub,” which allows for more customization for its customers than ever before. You can choose from a few backgrounds that are already loaded or available there. But with the update, the best part is that you can now use images from your Media Gallery. This means you can use your own screenshots from games to personalize your PS5’s home screen, or even use any random picture of anything or anyone that you like and want to save as the wallpaper.

Steps to change the wallpaper on PS5

If you want to make your gaming space a little more personalized, here is a perfect way. Follow these steps to change the wallpaper on PS5!

Find the Welcome Hub

Get your console and on your PS5’s home screen, look for the “Welcome” hub in the far left corner. It’s the hub for your main menu customization, which will also allow you to change the wallpaper.

Access the Background Settings

In the top right corner of the Welcome Hub, you’ll find a few icons. Look for the “Change Background” option and then choose it. This will lead you to the option that will help you choose the wallpaper.

Choose your wallpaper

A menu will appear with a few options that you can read. Now this is the fun part! There are some background images available that are already loaded there. If you like any, you can pick them and save. If not, then you can always access your own gallery and choose a picture that looks the best as per your liking.

Select a screenshot or a picture

Go into your Media Gallery and pick a screenshot you’ve taken from one of your games. Once you select it, the image will be applied as your new background for the Welcome Hub. If you want to choose any other picture, you can surely do that as well.

Keep in mind, this only changes the background for the main Welcome Hub. If you open and play a game, it won’t be available there, and you will only see the default visuals of the game instead.

How often can I change my PS5 wallpaper?

You can change your PS5 wallpaper as often as you like! The customization options are now tied to the “Welcome Hub,” and there’s no limit on how frequently you can switch things up. So, it can be any number of times you want, or any number of times until you are completely satisfied.

And that is all you need to know to be able to change the PS5 wallpaper.