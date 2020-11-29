How to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chats

WhatsApp is presently one of the most well known messaging applications on the earth with a large number of dynamic clients. Users use Whatsapp with a contact number, without a mobile number one can not use Whatsapp. But what if someone wants to change the Whataspp phone number yet not lose the chats? Well, the good news is you can change your Whatsapp phone number without losing chats with real easy steps.

The effect of pandemics has taken a toll on how people communicate. Whatsapp has now become the new chit-chat place and its popularity is increasing day by day.

Whatsapp keeps up with new updates to keep itself updated. For example, with a new update, you can now video call with up to 8 people. Another update is now one message can be forwarded to only 5 people at a time. For the same, Whatsapp released a new update that lets you change your Whatsapp phone number without losing chats, photos, or any other day. You can use this feature on both Android and iOs devices.

Here is how you can change your WhatsApp number-

Open your Whatsapp app on your iOs or Android phone. Tap on the settings option which will take you to your profile. Later, head straight to the Account option. From all the options given, tap on Change Number. To proceed further, tap on next and enter your old as well as new mobile number. To complete the procedure, Whatsapp will then verify your number and change it.

Once you are through with all the procedures your contacts will be notified that you changed your Whatsapp phone number. The notification is sent not only to individual chats but also to the groups you are a participant of. So you might want to keep this fact in mind that when you change your Whatsapp number to a new one, every contact of yours will be notified. However, when you change your Whatsapp number with this process your old chats, media, and other data are not lost. Also, it hardly takes a couple of minutes to change your Whatsapp number.

Whatsapp is also working for new updates, one of it is enabling the feature to enable multi-device support which will allow users to use the same WhatsApp account on as many devices as they want. In today’s picture, one can use Whatsapp with one number only on a single device, however, the option of Whatsapp web is still available.