Netflix to host two-days streamfest in India

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechUncategorized

Your prayers have been answered and we’re not kidding! Netflix is now all set to flex its  Two-Day Streamfest in India. The fest will start from  5 Decembersharp at 12.01 am and will end on 6 Dec at 11.59 pm. Slice your cucumber beforehand cause for 48 hours Netflix in India will be free!

This is how celebrities tweeted for the Netflix Streamfest-

Meanwhile, Twitter is trending with boycott Netflix hashtags, and memers are two-step ahead with memes.

It does not stop here, the competition between Telegram and Amazon Prime is on prime time with Netflix’s Streamfest –

All you need to do is visit Netflix.com/StreamFest (or download the Android app), sign up with your email ID or name or phone number and that is it. You can set a reminder that will notify you once the StreamFest is live. Also, the company has confirmed that no credit or debit card or payment is needed during this upcoming fest.

