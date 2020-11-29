Netflix to host two-days streamfest in India

Your prayers have been answered and we’re not kidding! Netflix is now all set to flex its Two-Day Streamfest in India. The fest will start from 5 Decembersharp at 12.01 am and will end on 6 Dec at 11.59 pm. Slice your cucumber beforehand cause for 48 hours Netflix in India will be free!

This is how celebrities tweeted for the Netflix Streamfest-

This 5th and 6th December, baap ko, dada ko, boss ko, sab ko kalti dega re tera Nawaz.@Nawazuddin_S pic.twitter.com/AHwFztlMAn — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 19, 2020

Apologising to all the honey bunny cuddly wuddly boo boos out there in advance.@yamigautam pic.twitter.com/1osjyodkML — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 19, 2020

This 5th and 6th December, your friends might move your moving plans.@AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/XgmMsAI7Qo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter is trending with boycott Netflix hashtags, and memers are two-step ahead with memes.

Netflix offering free Subscription for whole 48 hours from 5th December to 6th December 2020 only to Indians . But Indians be like : #BoycottNetflix Netflix Be Like: pic.twitter.com/gvXLoGhCRs — Digital Marketing Expert (@meagarwalyash) November 22, 2020

#BoycottNetflix trending in india

Meanwhile netflix planning to give free two days of watch in india pic.twitter.com/wHAgnJE0AF — logshlok (@logshlok) November 22, 2020

1 – Netflix after announcing free streaming on Dec 5-6

2 – Netflix after seeing #BoycottNetflix trending on Twitter : pic.twitter.com/rUII1THgkl — Harsh Anand (@harshhhh_zoned) November 22, 2020

It does not stop here, the competition between Telegram and Amazon Prime is on prime time with Netflix’s Streamfest –

*Netflix is giving free streaming in India on 5th and 6th December*

Telegram users on 5th and 6th: pic.twitter.com/pcdaHnumMm — Ayush Saxena (@ayush__007_) November 21, 2020

Netflix giving free subscription for 48 hrs to Indians…

*Amazon Prime to Netflix :- pic.twitter.com/HxD2Y8OtEJ — Soumya Gorai (@ItzSoumyaHere) November 21, 2020

All you need to do is visit Netflix.com/StreamFest (or download the Android app), sign up with your email ID or name or phone number and that is it. You can set a reminder that will notify you once the StreamFest is live. Also, the company has confirmed that no credit or debit card or payment is needed during this upcoming fest.

Netflix will offer free access to its service to non-subscribers between December 5-6.#NetflixStreamFest #Netflix pic.twitter.com/gqs3O3Pu84 — Jaychauhan_28 (@28Jaychauhan) November 20, 2020

#Netflix announces free subscription for 2days in India, no card details required. pic.twitter.com/F1jtLKarpR — Dheeraj (@blacklisted_x3) November 21, 2020

