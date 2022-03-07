How to change xfinity Wi-Fi password

Switches gave by Internet Service Providers, similar to Xfinity, regularly accompany truly lengthy and difficult to-recollect WiFi passwords. You might need to change the secret key to make it more straightforward for loved ones to utilize your remote association.

This guide will show you three methods for signing in to a Comcast Xfinity switch and changing the WiFi secret word.

Sign in to your Xfinity switch

Assuming you’ve never signed in to your Xfinity switch, basically follow my Xfinity switch login guide. We’ll sum up it here for you.

Visit 10.0.0.1. As long as you haven’t changed the accreditations, you can utilize the username administrator and the secret key to sign in. Go to Gateway > Connection > WiFi. Press EDIT close to your remote organization. Edit your new secret key. (You can change the organization name as well if you wish.) Click SAVE SETTINGS.

With the Xfinity “My Account” application

You can without much of a stretch change your Xfinity WiFi secret word with the Xfinity “My Account” application.

Make sure you have the Xfinity “My Account” application downloaded to your telephone. Open the “My Account” application. Login with your Xfinity username and secret phrase. Select Internet. Select Wireless Gateway. Click Change WiFi settings. Enter another secret phrase. Click Save.

With the Xfinity online site

At long last, you can visit your record page at the Xfinity site to change your WiFi secret key.

Head over to the Xfinity “My Account” page. Log in to your record with your Xfinity username and secret key. Click on Settings. Click Internet. Click WiFi Credentials. Select Edit on the right-hand side of the window. Enter your ideal WiFi secret key (and organization name, assuming you wish to change that as well). Click Save.

Following a couple of moments, you ought to have another refreshed Xfinity WiFi secret key! Try to sign in once more.