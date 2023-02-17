How to check air quality using Google maps

This summer, before heading outside, you might want to take a look at a new feature from Google Maps.

For Android and iOS users to “make better-informed decisions about whether it’s safe to go on a hike or other outdoor experiences,” Google has created a tool for evaluating air quality conditions.

The air quality layer tool displays the Air Quality Index (AQI), a measure of pollution commonly used by governmental organisations to alert the public to the level of pollution in a certain area. Google Maps will include information from the Environmental Protection Agency as well as PurpleAir, a sensor network that offers hyper-local air quality data, which is currently only accessible in the U.S.

Google Nest screens can also display data from PurpleAir.

How to use Google Maps to assess the air quality

1. Launch Google Maps and either input the address you intend to visit in the search field or click the arrow button in the bottom right corner of the screen to determine your position.

2. To open the layers menu, click the layers button in the upper right corner next to the search bar.

Your air quality tool may be found in the layers section.

3. From there, choose “Air Quality” from the list of map features.

4. After that, Google will show you the index, which has the most recent information about the weather in your area.

None

There’s also the air quality.

Together with the air quality function, Maps has also added a feature that enables users to see whether fires are currently occurring in their neighbourhood.