How to integrate ChatGPT in Google sheets

The new AI phenomenon ChatGPT is well renowned for coming up with ideas. Businesses that frequently use Google Sheets to keep track of their ideas may be able to learn something from the chatbot created by OpenAI. One must have access to the service’s API, which is not yet made accessible to the general public, to use it. The ChatGPT may, however, be included in Google Sheets. Fortunately, OpenAI makes its API available. ChatGPT is built on GPT-3. While GPT-3 API only allows a certain number of credits, users may still submit hundreds or even thousands of queries before having to purchase more credits.

The integration of GPT-3 with Google sheets using a built-in feature like Google Script shouldn’t be an issue as GPT-3 can comprehend sophisticated prompts and instructions. When called, the function creates a special function that queries the OpenAI API with the relevant questions.

ChatGPT and Google Sheets integration

Click “Extensions>Add-ons>get add-ons” in Google Sheets. A dialogue window for the Google Workspace Marketplace will appear. In the search box in the upper right corner, enter “ChatGPT.” Google Sheets for Windows and Documents should be chosen. You must allow chatGPT integration with Google Sheets when the installation is finished.

You must first have a valid OpenAI API key and an OpenAI account. After you have the key, use “Extensions>GPT for Sheets and Documents> Set API Key” to integrate chatGPT. Click “Extensions>GPT for Sheets and Docs>Enable GPT Functions” to activate GPT functions further.

Google Sheets ChatGPT uses instructions

Using it now that integration is finished shouldn’t be a difficult choice. You may access a plethora of functions in ChatGPT by entering =GPT ().

For instance, the function may be used as shown below if you require chatGPT to provide the average number of entries for a specific number of cells.

Write the average of the cells from 101 to 200 using the formula =GPT.