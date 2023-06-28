How to check airpod battery

Introduction:

AirPods have become an increasingly popular accessory among Apple users, providing a seamless wireless listening experience. However, like any electronic device, they require regular monitoring of their battery levels to ensure uninterrupted usage. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to check the battery status of your AirPods, ensuring that you are always aware of their power levels.

1: Using Your iPhone or iPad

Verify that your iPhone or iPad is in Bluetooth range of your AirPods. Open the lid of the AirPods case and place it near your iPhone or iPad. A battery indicator will automatically appear on your device’s screen, displaying the battery levels of both the AirPods and the case.

2: Using the Batteries Widget on iPhone or iPad

Swipe right from your device’s home screen to access the Today View. Scroll down and tap “Edit” at the bottom. Locate the Batteries widget and tap the green “+” button to add it to your Today View. Ensure that your AirPods are connected to your iPhone or iPad. Open the AirPods case’s lid. Access the Today View by swiping right from your home screen, and you will find the Batteries widget displaying the battery levels of your AirPods and the case.

3: Checking Battery Levels on Mac

Verify that your Mac is connected to your AirPods. Click on the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar at the top right corner of your screen. From the dropdown menu, locate your AirPods and hover the cursor over them. A pop-up window will display the battery levels of your AirPods and the case.

4: Using Siri

Ensure that your AirPods are connected to your device. Activate Siri by either saying “Hey Siri” or pressing and holding the side button (on compatible devices) or the Home button (on older devices). What’s the battery percentage of my AirPods?” ask Siri. Siri will respond with the battery levels of your AirPods and the case.

5: Using the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max

Ensure that your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max are connected to your device. Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen (on an iPhone with Face ID) or up from the bottom (on an iPhone with a Home button) to access the Control Centre. Press and hold the volume control slider. A pop-up window will display the battery levels of your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, along with the case.

Tips to Maximize AirPods Battery Life:

Keep your AirPods in the charging case when not in use to maintain optimal battery levels. Avoid extreme temperatures, as they can negatively impact battery performance. Regularly update your AirPods’ firmware by keeping them connected to your device and ensuring you have the latest software updates. Adjust the settings for automatic ear detection and automatic switching based on your preferences to optimize battery usage. Reduce the volume or use one AirPod at a time when you don’t require stereo sound, as this can help extend battery life. Enable the “Optimized Battery Charging” feature on your iPhone or iPad to help slow down the battery aging process.

It’s worth noting that these methods assume your AirPods are connected to an iOS device. If you’re using AirPods with an Android device, you can check the battery level by opening the Bluetooth settings on your phone or by using third-party apps designed for this purpose. By regularly checking the battery status of your AirPods, you can ensure that you have sufficient charge for your listening needs and avoid any inconvenience caused by a depleted battery.

Conclusion:

Regularly checking the battery levels of your AirPods is crucial for uninterrupted usage and ensuring you’re not left without power when you need them the most. By following the methods mentioned in this guide, you can easily monitor the battery levels of your AirPods using your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Siri. Stay informed about your AirPods’ battery status and enjoy a hassle-free wireless listening experience!

