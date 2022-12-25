How to Check Friendship Level in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In the Pokemon games, friendship, also known as “happiness,” is a value that represents how much your Pokemon likes you. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you can check your Pokemon’s friendship level by using the “Check” option in the Pokemon menu. When you select a Pokemon and choose the “Check” option, the game will display the Pokemon’s current happiness level.

In the world of Pokemon, the friendship level between a trainer and their Pokemon can have a significant impact on gameplay. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest installments in the popular franchise, checking the friendship level of your Pokemon is easy and can be done at any time.

The user can Begin by accessing the main menu of your game. This can be done by pressing the Start button on your Nintendo Switch or Gameboy. From the main menu, select the “Pokemon” option. This will bring up a list of all the Pokemon in your party and their respective stats. Choose the Pokemon whose friendship level you wish to check. This will bring up a detailed screen for that Pokemon, displaying its level, species, type, and other information.

Scroll down to the “Friendship” section of the screen. This will display the current friendship level of your Pokemon, as well as any special bonuses or effects that are being applied due to the level of friendship.

If you want to increase the friendship level of your Pokemon, there are a few things you can do. One option is to give your Pokemon a massage at any Pokemon Spa, which will increase its friendship level. You can also give your Pokemon a Soothe Bell, which will boost its friendship level as it levels up. Finally, you can simply spend time with your Pokemon by walking with it in your party, battling with it, and giving it treats and gifts.

By checking and increasing the friendship level of your Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can unlock new abilities and boost their performance in battle. With a little effort and care, you can strengthen the bond between you and your Pokemon and create a formidable team.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you can use the Pokemon-Amie feature to interact with your Pokemon and increase its happiness level. To access Pokemon-Amie, select a Pokemon from your party and choose the “Pokemon-Amie” option in the Pokemon menu.

Keep in mind that a Pokemon’s happiness level can also decrease if you use it in battles or leave it in the PC for too long. It’s important to keep an eye on your Pokemon’s happiness level and make sure to increase it regularly to ensure that it is happy and healthy.