How to check Income Tax Returns

After completing your income tax return (ITR) for the year, if you paid more tax than your actual tax due, you may be entitled for an income tax refund. However, you won’t get your income tax refund until the IRS processes your ITR and sends you an intimation notice confirming it.

This notification is being issued to you in accordance with section 143 (1) of the Income Tax Act of 1961. This year’s returns must be filed for FY2020-21, with a new extended deadline of December 31, 2021.

The State Bank of India (SBI) processes the income tax refund, which is directly credited to the bank account specified by the taxpayer in his or her ITR at the time of filing. As a result, double-check that you’ve entered the right bank account number and IFS code.

In addition, the bank account must be pre-validated on the government’s new income tax e-filing system, and the bank account must be connected to the PAN.

How can I check on the status of my tax refund?

You can follow your income tax refund using one of two methods:

a) the new income tax portal

b) The National Software Development Lifecycle (NSDL) website

On the new income tax portal

Follow the steps below to track your income tax refund status on the government’s new income tax portal:

Log in to your account at www.incometax.gov.in using your PAN as the user ID and your password.

After login in, select ‘e-file’ from the drop-down menu. Select ‘Income tax returns’ under the ‘e-file’ option, then ‘View Filed returns’.

Examine the most recent ITR. The most recent ITR submitted (if you have already done so) for FY 2020-21 will be for AY 2021-22. Choose ‘View Details’ from the drop-down menu. It will display the status of any ITRs that have been filed after they have been selected. It will also show you the date on which a tax refund was issued, the amount repaid, and the date on which any refund due for this AY was cleared.

On the TIN NSDL Website

Checking the status of your income tax refund on the NSDL website is another method to keep track of it. Keep in mind that the taxpayer can check the status of their refund on this website 10 days after the Assessing Officer has forwarded the refund to the refund banker.

To trace your income tax refund on the TIN NSDL website, follow the procedures below: