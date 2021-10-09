How to change default browser in Windows 11

If you have upgraded your PC from Windows 10 to Windows 11, you may have noticed that when you click on a link for a website, PDF document, or a host of other types of files, you are now at Microsoft. Edge browsers get redirected. Microsoft seems to have become particularly aggressive in its new version of Windows by pushing its own applications on the applications installed out of the box before the update.

In other words, Edge suddenly became your default browser. Microsoft makes it harder to change the default browser in Windows 11 Usually the first time you open a different browser other than Edge, for example Google Chrome, the notEdge browser asks if you want it to be the default. However, the process of changing the default settings in Windows 11 has become more complicated than in Windows 10. You may not receive this handy request, or if you do, you could end up on a complicated looking page called “Application> Default Applications”.

Either way, here’s how to change. If you don’t want Edge to be your default browser and your favorite browser doesn’t offer to make the change for you, or if it offered but directed you to the Default Apps page instead, here’s how to change the default server.