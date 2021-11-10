How to check ITR status in new Income Tax Portal

If a taxpayer’s taxes have been paid in excess of his actual tax burden, he is entitled to a refund. When a taxpayer seeks a refund on his tax return, the tax department processes it, and the taxpayer receives an intimation from CPC under Section 143(1), which confirms the amount of refund the taxpayer is entitled to.

There are two ways to check on the status of your income tax refund.

The new income tax website

The NSDL’s official webpage

How to check the status of your ITR on the new Income Tax Portal (after logging in):

Step 1: Log in to your account at www.incometax.gov.in using your PAN as the user ID and your password.

Step 2: After login in, select ‘e-file’ from the drop-down menu. Select ‘Income tax returns’ under the ‘e-file’ option, then ‘View Filed returns’.

Step 3: On the View Submitted Returns page, you can see all of the returns you’ve filed. You’ll be able to print the ITR-V Acknowledgement, upload JSON, fill out the ITR form in PDF, and the intimation order.

To examine your filed returns based on different criteria, click Filter.

To export your return data to Excel format, click Export to Excel.

How to find out if your tax refund has arrived: NSDL’s website is a good place to start.

Step 1: To check the refund status, go to the NSDL website by clicking here.

Step two: The screen below displays, where you may enter information about your PAN, AY, and the picture on the screen, and then click “Submit.”

An income tax is a tax levied on individuals or businesses (taxpayers) based on their earnings or profits (commonly called taxable income). In most cases, income tax is calculated as the product of a tax rate and taxable income. Tax rates may differ depending on the taxpayer’s kind or qualities, as well as the sort of income.

The ‘Refund Banker system’ streamlines the transfer of refunds earned by CPC-Bangalore/processing AO’s of income tax returns to the State Bank of India’s CMP branch (Refund Banker) for distribution to taxpayers.