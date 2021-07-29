How to check your CLAT exam results online

The results of CLAT (Common Law Admissions Test) which was conducted earlier this month are released. As per the official notification, “In its meeting held on July 28, 2021, the Executive Committee of CNLUs approved the CLAT-2021 result of UG and PG programs and recommended it to the general body of CNLUs for its consideration and approval. The general body of CNLUs approved both the results unanimously and recommended publication on the consortium website. Candidates may log in with their CLAT login and download the scorecards.” If you want to know more about how to access your results, read further.

CLAT is a national entry-level exam for undergraduate and postgraduate programs among 22 law universities in India.CLAT was organized by The Consortium of NLUS on July 23rd.

#TruthBreaking: The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 has been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) post-midnight. The result is for the examination that was held on July 23. (1/2) #CLAT2021 #CLATResults pic.twitter.com/eyGBxMQUCd — truth. (@thetruthin) July 28, 2021

Step by step guide on how to check your CLAT result

First off, go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in You will see a link that reads ‘CLAT 2021 result’ You will be directed to a page in which you will be asked to fill in your details and login ID and password. Once you have filled in the necessary details you will be shown your results Download your results for any future references.

registrations for counseling were mentioned to start by 29th July and close by 30th July, later this month. The allotment list is published on August 1st and candidates will have to accept and block their seats before July 5th. The second allotment list will be issued on August 9 and the third allotment list on August 13.

Any discrepancies in the results candidates are given the option of raising objections after the release of provisional answer keys. Candidates were told to raise objections and given a window till July 24, by 9 pm to raise any objections. All the candidates who raised objections are made to pay a fee of Rs.1,000 for every objection. If the objection turns out to be valid and there is a discrepancy with the answer, the fee will be returned back to the same account.