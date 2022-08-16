How to Choose a Perfect Logo for a Startup?

Designing a logo is a responsible and exciting stage in the life of the company because its creation should take into account many details: from studying competitors to the choice of colors, fonts, and shapes.

In many cases, logo design says more about your business than your product. For example, if you are a well-known brand, your loyal customers only need to see the logo to recognize your name. New businesses and startups, on the other hand, need to pay even more attention to presenting their companies.

Many people advise that before creating a logo, you should look for inspiration on various websites where the best logos are collected. This can be helpful, especially when you have no idea of what you are willing to see on your badge at all. The online portals can help you choose the shape and color of the logo.

There are several principles, which everyone should follow to create an effective logo, which is synonymous with the emblem, conveys a targeted message, and stays memorable to the customers. Principle number one is Simplicity. Look, for example, at the Samsung badge. One of the most recognizable brands in the world uses laconic inscription in a flat shade, and it works just perfectly.

Durability is another important thing about logo design. When choosing the style for your company think ten or twenty years in advance. Will the badge look cool then? If you can imagine it in futuristic surroundings, stay with it.

Style

When it comes to the basic principles of forming a logo symbol, you should start by choosing the type of logo design, or its style. It can be dictated by the specifics of your business and target audience, the emotions your product or service evokes, the situation in which your products can be used, and many other factors. Better yet, a brand carries meaning in the form of a symbol, sheds light on its personality, and grabs the attention of your target audience. Different types of logos can be categorized based on the predominance of illustrations or typography. There are those based on images, others consisting of the company name, and there are combined logos. There are seven different types of logos.

The Wordmark logo

Pictograph

Lettermark

Abstraction

Mascot

Logo Logo Logo Design

Combo Logo

Color

Color is one of the easiest ways to stand out and make your brand more visible: by choosing the right color scheme that your competitors haven’t already taken, you can effortlessly draw attention to yourself.

The psychology of color is a fascinating science. The choice of color plays a crucial role in brand perception by evoking a series of associations in people. This happens regardless of whether you create a logo based on symbols or words. Not only do standalone colors evoke characteristic emotions, but combinations of colors also have a certain effect. That’s why you have to be as meticulous as possible when choosing colors.

The world’s major brands are very deliberate in their choice of color combinations.

Remember, the colors you choose can either make or break a logo design. Sometimes this happens for simple aesthetic reasons, but more often it’s about color associations. If we don’t go too deep, warm colors like red and yellow are cheerful, uplifting, and energetic. And if we consider cool colors like blue and green, they radiate calm and are more emotionally neutral.

This is especially true when it comes to branding. But in that case, in addition to the emotional response, it’s worth thinking about ways to increase competitiveness in the market.

Perhaps the most important aspect of your logo is the color palette you choose. A good logo is universal, and there are no rules about which color is preferable.

Conclusion

There is often a story or hidden meaning behind a logo. Beautiful legends surround modern logos: Salvador Dali didn’t like children, but he came up with the Chupa Chups logo. Apple’s apple was drawn with a bite to distinguish it from a tomato. If you don’t have a story, you have to make one up, people love beautiful legends.

So make sure you create a logo that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also meaningful.

Stay loyal to yourself and express the original idea behind your brand in the logo design. Only you know, which emotions and thoughts were put into your business, so show it to people, using simple design tools and principles, learning from the best.