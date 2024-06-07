Imagine a farm where sensors automatically monitor soil moisture levels, drones fly over fields to check the health of crops, and tractors operate without drivers. All this is possible thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT), which enables devices and machines to interact and exchange data.

However, for such a farm to operate efficiently, selecting the right network for data transmission is crucial. When choosing an IoT network, several factors need to be considered: energy efficiency, coverage area, data volume, and the number of connected devices. If you need more information, continue reading to get more insight into how to choose the best iot networking for your project.

Power Consumption

The most important factor is the power consumption of devices and machines. This determines how long your devices can operate without recharging or replacing batteries. Let’s look at which technologies are suitable for different scenarios.

Low Power Consumption

Bluetooth: Ideal for battery-powered devices like smartwatches, fitness trackers, and small sensors. Bluetooth uses very little energy, so batteries in these devices last a long time.

LPWAN (LoRaWAN, Sigfox): Perfect for devices that need to operate on batteries for extended periods and transmit data over long distances. This technology is great for remote sensors and meters that can function for years without battery replacement.

High Power Consumption

Wi-Fi: Known for high power consumption, it’s suitable for devices that are constantly connected to a power source. Examples include smart home systems and appliances that need to be online continuously. Wi-Fi offers high data transmission speeds but requires a lot of energy, making it best for situations where constant power is available.

Coverage Area

When selecting a network for your IoT project, it’s also important to consider the coverage area, which determines how far data can be transmitted from devices. Here are some suitable technologies for different distances.

Short to Medium Distances

Wi-Fi: Ideal for coverage within a single building. It’s a great choice for smart office systems and devices that need constant connectivity.

Bluetooth: Suitable for short-range communication. Perfect for personal devices like wearables and headsets, working well within a single room or small area.

Zigbee: Used for short to medium distances, it performs well in networks with a high density of devices, such as smart offices.

Long Distances

LoRaWAN: Offers extensive coverage, ideal for large-scale projects within a single country. It’s perfect for rural and remote areas where data needs to be transmitted over long distances.

Sigfox: An excellent choice for those planning to deploy devices globally. Available in over 60 countries, it’s suitable for international projects and global monitoring.

Data Volume

Considering the volume of data to be transmitted helps in selecting the appropriate communication technology. Let’s see the options for different data volumes.

Small Data Volumes

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE): A great choice for transmitting small data volumes over short distances with minimal energy use; ideal for wearables and small sensors.

LPWAN (LoRaWAN, Sigfox): Suitable for transmitting small data volumes over long distances. These technologies use low bandwidth, allowing devices to operate on batteries for a long time, making them ideal for remote sensors and meters that transmit data infrequently.

Large Data Volumes

Wi-Fi: The best choice for transmitting large data volumes. It has high bandwidth, making it ideal for streaming video and handling large data sets.

GSM (4G/5G): For mobile and industrial applications that require transmitting large data volumes over long distances. These networks offer high data transmission speeds and wide coverage, perfect for tasks needing fast and reliable communication.

Device Density

When planning an IoT project, considering the density of devices in the network is crucial. This helps in choosing a technology that ensures reliable connectivity for all devices. Let’s look at the best options for high and low device densities.

Medium to Low Device Density

LPWAN: Ideal for dispersed devices spread over large geographic areas. Examples include sensors in rural areas or environmental monitoring devices that require wide coverage and infrequent data transmission.

GSM (4G/5G): Best for projects requiring wide geographic coverage. These technologies are suitable for applications where devices are far apart and need reliable connectivity.

High Device Density

Wi-Fi: An excellent choice if you have many devices in a single space or building. This technology handles high device density well, providing fast and stable connections.

Examples of companies using IoT networks

The Internet of Things (IoT) finds applications in various fields, helping companies optimize processes, improve productivity, and reduce costs. Let’s look at a few real-world examples of companies that have successfully implemented IoT in their operations and explore the networks they use to achieve their goals.

John Deere

A leader in agricultural machinery, John Deere actively uses IoT to create smart farms. The company integrates sensors into its equipment to monitor soil and crop conditions. They use LoRaWAN and cellular networks (4G/5G) to transmit data from the fields in real time, helping farmers make informed decisions and improve efficiency.

Maersk

The largest international container shipping company, Maersk, uses IoT to track its containers worldwide. The Remote Container Management (RCM) system allows real-time monitoring of cargo conditions. They utilize cellular networks (4G/5G) to provide global coverage and data transmission regarding temperature, humidity, and container location.

Philips Healthcare

Philips uses IoT to monitor patient conditions and manage medical equipment. Their solutions include wearable devices with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to track patients’ vital signs and Wi-Fi to transmit data to hospital information systems. This enables medical staff to respond promptly to changes in patient conditions.

Siemens

Siemens employs IoT for industrial automation and optimizing manufacturing processes. In their factories, they use Wi-Fi and cellular networks (4G/5G) to connect sensors and control equipment in real time. This allows Siemens to perform predictive maintenance, reduce downtime, and increase productivity.

Amazon

Amazon leverages IoT in its logistics centers to manage inventory and optimize processes. RFID tags help quickly and accurately track products in warehouses. Amazon uses Wi-Fi for connectivity and data transmission within warehouses, enabling process automation and enhancing operational efficiency.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution that will be economically viable for every enterprise. Each usage scenario determines the criteria for selecting an IoT network: bandwidth, range, and power consumption.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution that will be economically viable for every enterprise. Each usage scenario determines the criteria for selecting an IoT network: bandwidth, range, and power consumption.

Understanding the specifics of your case and defining the requirements for your IoT project at each development stage will help you make the right decision when choosing an IoT network protocol.