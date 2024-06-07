Toyota is making a splash in the mid-size hybrid SUV market with the introduction of the 2025 Crown Signia. This sleek and stylish wagon-like SUV fills the void left by the discontinued Venza, offering a compelling blend of comfort, technology, and fuel efficiency at a competitive price point.

The Crown Signia comes in two trim levels: the XLE and the Limited. The base XLE starts at a very attractive $44,985 (including a $1,395 destination fee), making it a strong contender against established players like the Honda Passport and Ford Edge Hybrid.

Standard Features Abound in the XLE

Despite its attractive starting price, the XLE doesn’t skimp on features. Standard equipment includes a luxurious interior with a combination of fabric and vinyl seats, a heated leather steering wheel, and a power liftgate for effortless cargo loading. Technology enthusiasts will appreciate the inclusion of a wireless charging pad, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and another 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Safety is also a priority, with the XLE coming equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a suite of advanced driver-assistance features that include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Hybrid Powertrain Delivers Efficiency and Performance

Under the hood, the Crown Signia boasts a proven hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with electric motors. While specific output figures haven’t been released yet, Toyota claims the Crown Signia will deliver impressive fuel economy and a smooth driving experience. All-wheel drive comes standard, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions.

Stepping Up to the Limited Trim

For those seeking a touch of luxury, the Crown Signia Limited starts at $49,385. This trim level elevates the interior with perforated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and an 11-speaker JBL sound system. The exterior also gets an upgrade with larger 21-inch wheels and a digital rearview mirror for improved visibility. An optional Advanced Technology package adds further driver-assistance features like a 360-degree camera and lane change assist.

A Strong Contender in the Hybrid SUV Market

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia XLE offers a compelling package for budget-minded shoppers seeking a feature-rich and fuel-efficient mid-size hybrid SUV. The combination of a spacious interior, a long list of standard equipment, and a competitive starting price position the Crown Signia to be a strong competitor in this growing segment. While the Limited trim offers additional luxuries, the XLE strikes a sweet spot between affordability and features, making it a strong value proposition for those seeking a comfortable and practical hybrid SUV.

With its arrival in dealerships later this year, the Crown Signia is poised to be a popular choice for families and individuals who prioritize both style and efficiency.