Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gifts players with a multitude of rewards based on their prior gaming experiences. The demo provides an extensive glimpse into the game’s storyline, offering a substantial taste of the adventure that lies ahead. Spanning approximately two hours, the demo allows players to immerse themselves in the narrative without the need to start from scratch or face all adversaries anew. For those seeking to seamlessly transition their progress from the demo to the main game, this guide elucidates the steps required to do so.

How to Transfer Save Data in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Transferring progress in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth necessitates securing the save file on the respective gaming console. For players who have engaged with the game on previous console generations or have inadvertently deleted their save files, fear not. There exists a method to recover the saved data and unlock the associated rewards. Below are the steps to transfer save data to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Via Cloud Saves

Navigate to Settings, Application Saved Data Management, and Saved Data in System Storage on the PlayStation 4 console where the game was initially played and where previous save files reside. Opt for the Upload to Online Storage option to transfer your saved data to the cloud. Login to your PS5 using the same account credentials, and access Settings, Saved Data and Game/App Settings, Saved Data (PS4), and Cloud Storage. Download the saved data from this menu.

Offline Via USB Stick

Access Settings, Application Saved Data Management, and Saved Data in System Storage on the console containing the desired save data. Select Copy to USB Storage Device. Transfer the saved data to your USB storage device, then insert it into your PS5. Proceed to Settings, Saved Data and Game/App Settings, Saved Data (PS4), and choose the Copy from USB Drive option.

Upon completion of these steps, players can seamlessly transfer their saved data by commencing a new game. The game will prompt users to synchronize their saved data, ensuring a smooth transition to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

What Progress Can You Transfer to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Contrary to expectations, progress from Final Fantasy 7 Remake cannot be transferred to Rebirth. However, players can transfer their demo progress to the main game, enabling them to bypass the initial chapter shortly after the commencement of the adventure. Additionally, players have the freedom to replay the demo segment within the official game if they so desire.

What Bonuses Do Players Get for Transferring Save Data in FF7 Rebirth?

The bonuses offered vary depending on the game that players have engaged with. Notably, only progress from the demo is carried over, omitting progress from other games in the franchise. The following bonuses are attainable based on the respective games played:

Game Bonuses

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Leviathan Summon

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: INTERmission Ramuh Summon

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Kupo Charm, Survival Set

To claim these bonuses, players must complete the first chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Failure to do so will result in the inability to obtain the items, with the game prompting players to progress further before accessing the rewards.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers an exciting journey filled with rewards for dedicated players. By following the steps outlined in this guide, players can seamlessly transfer their progress and unlock a plethora of bonuses, enhancing their gaming experience in the magical world of Final Fantasy.