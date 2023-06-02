How to claim diablo 4 pre order bonus

Introduction:

As anticipation builds for the release of Diablo 4, fans eagerly await the opportunity to embark on a new demon-slaying adventure. For those who have pre-ordered the game, there is an additional treat in store: the pre-order bonus. In this blog, we will guide you through the process of claiming your pre-order bonus in Diablo 4, ensuring that you don’t miss out on the exclusive rewards that await you.

Understanding the Pre-Order Bonus:

The pre-order bonus is a special incentive offered to players who pre-purchase Diablo 4 before its official release. This bonus typically includes exclusive in-game items, such as unique armor sets, weapon skins, or cosmetic enhancements. These rewards not only provide players with a head start in their quest but also add a touch of flair to their characters, setting them apart from others in the game world.

Pre-Ordering Options:

To claim your pre-order bonus, you must first decide which edition of Diablo 4 you wish to pre-order. There are often different editions available, such as the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, or Collector’s Edition. Each edition may offer different bonuses and additional content, so take the time to review the details and select the one that aligns with your preferences.

Claiming Your Bonus:

Once you have pre-ordered Diablo 4, claiming your bonus is a relatively straightforward process. The exact method may vary depending on the platform or retailer from which you made your purchase.

Keep your pre-order confirmation: After completing your pre-order, make sure to save the confirmation email or receipt. This will serve as proof of your purchase and may be required during the bonus redemption process.

Redeem your code: If you received a physical copy of the game, check inside the box for any redemption codes or instructions. For digital pre-orders, the code is often emailed to you directly or made available in your account’s purchase history. Locate the code and take note of it.

Visit the redemption website: Go to the official Diablo 4 redemption website or the designated platform store, such as Battle.net or the respective console’s online store. Follow the provided instructions to access the bonus redemption page.

Enter your code: On the redemption page, enter the provided code in the designated field. Be sure to input it accurately to avoid any errors.

Confirm and download: After entering the code, follow the prompts to confirm and finalize the redemption process. The pre-order bonus should then be associated with your account. If it is a downloadable item, proceed to download and install it onto your gaming platform.

Enjoying Your Rewards:

With your pre-order bonus successfully claimed and redeemed, it’s time to revel in the rewards. Equip your exclusive armor, admire your character’s new appearance, or take advantage of any other in-game advantages you’ve acquired. Let the bonus serve as a reminder of your commitment to the game and the excitement that lies ahead.

Conclusion:

Claiming your pre-order bonus in Diablo 4 is a simple process that ensures you receive the additional rewards for your early support and enthusiasm. By following the steps provided by the platform or retailer, you can unlock exclusive in-game items that enhance your gameplay experience. Don’t forget to keep track of your pre-order confirmation and redemption code to facilitate a smooth and enjoyable claiming process. So, get ready to dive into the world of Diablo 4, armed with your pre-order bonus, and prepare to face the hordes of darkness with style and distinction.

