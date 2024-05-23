In Fallout 4’s Far Harbor DLC, players will encounter a challenging quest called “Best Left Forgotten.” This quest is given by DiMA, the leader of Acadia, who tasks players with retrieving his lost memories from a terminal located in the Children of Atom’s base. To complete this task, players must navigate through a series of puzzles that can be quite tricky and occasionally buggy. This guide will walk you through the process of solving these puzzles and also provide tips for skipping them using console commands if needed.

DiMA’s memory puzzles can be a bit daunting at first. These puzzles take place in a virtual simulation where players must guide Indexers—small green bugs—to access data stored in bright orange beams of light. To do this, players will use Code Blocks (light blue blocks) to create pathways for the Indexers. However, the path is often blocked by Firewalls (red walls), which need to be destroyed using Decoder Relays (another type of block) and Decoder Beams (green beams). Additionally, Conduits can be redirected to help destroy Firewalls. Players must also defend the Indexers from attacking drones by placing Defense Constructs.

First Puzzle

The initial puzzle is relatively straightforward. Start by placing Code Blocks to form a path for the Indexers to reach the data. You will encounter a Firewall, which needs to be destroyed using a Decoder Relay. Position the Decoder Relay in front of a Decoder Beam to shine through and break the Firewall. Once the Indexers start collecting data, drones will attack, so be ready to place Defense Constructs to protect the Indexers.

Second Puzzle

In the second puzzle, you need to unblock a Data Beam, allowing it to pass through a Conduit and redirect it to the Firewall. Begin by placing two Code Blocks, then position a Decoder Relay on top of them. This setup will enable the Decoder Beam to destroy the Firewall. The rest of the puzzle involves placing a few more Code Blocks and setting up defenses to protect the Indexers as they collect the data.

Final Required Puzzle

The last mandatory puzzle is a bit more complex. First, jump above the initial Firewall to retrieve a Decoder Relay. Place it atop a tower of Code Blocks to break the Firewall. Next, build another tower of Code Blocks with a Decoder Relay to align with a Conduit. Climb up the tunnel and construct another tower to connect the Decoder Beam to the final Firewall. Once the Firewalls are down, the Indexers can reach the data, but they will need protection from drones, so set up Defense Constructs accordingly.

Using Console Commands to Skip DiMA’s Memory Puzzles

For players who find the puzzles too challenging or frustrating, there is an alternative way to complete the quest using console commands. This method is only available on the PC version of Fallout 4. Here’s how you can skip each memory puzzle:

DiMA Memory #1 : Enter SetStage DLC03MQ04 150 in the console.

DiMA Memory #2 : Enter SetStage DLC03MQ04 250 in the console.

DiMA Memory #3 : Enter SetStage DLC03MQ04 350 in the console.

DiMA Memory #4 : Enter SetStage DLC03MQ04 450 in the console.

DiMA Memory #5 : Enter SetStage DLC03MQ04 550 in the console.

After using these commands, be sure to check your inventory for Holotapes obtained from the stages. Listen to these tapes by navigating to the misc section in your inventory. This will ensure that the quest progresses properly.

Tips for Completing DiMA’s Puzzles

Plan Your Path : Before placing any blocks, take a moment to survey the layout. Plan where to place Code Blocks and Decoder Relays for an efficient path. Save Often : Given the puzzles can be buggy, it’s wise to save your game frequently. This way, if something goes wrong, you can reload without losing much progress. Use Defense Constructs Strategically : Place Defense Constructs in areas where drones are most likely to appear. This proactive approach can save your Indexers from being destroyed. Be Patient : The puzzles can be frustrating, especially when things don’t go as planned. Take your time, and don’t hesitate to take breaks if needed.

Completing DiMA’s memory puzzles in Fallout 4’s Far Harbor DLC can be a rewarding experience, offering insight into the game’s deeper lore. Whether you choose to solve the puzzles manually or skip them using console commands, this guide should help you navigate the quest “Best Left Forgotten” with ease.