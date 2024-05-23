Right when you step into the realm of The Lands Between, Elden Ring offers you a breathtaking view of the Erdtree from the serene lands of Limgrave. However, the lush green scenery is confined to this initial area. As you progress in your journey, you’ll encounter the decayed lands of Caelid, the waterlogged forests of Liurnia, and the golden terrains of Altus Plateau, eventually leading to the icy expanse of the Mountaintops of the Giants. But many players might not be aware of another hidden snowy region in Elden Ring.

The Consecrated Snowfield is a secret area located in the lower level of the Mountaintops of the Giants. Accessing this region is crucial to reach Miquella’s Haligtree, where you face Malenia, one of the toughest and most iconic bosses in the game. To get to the Consecrated Snowfield, players must collect both halves of the Haligtree medallions and use the Secret Medallion option at the Grand Lift of Rold. This will unlock the Hidden Path to the Haligtree, eventually leading you to the Consecrated Snowfield. Here’s a detailed guide on how to obtain both Haligtree Medallions and reach the Consecrated Snowfield in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring: Consecrated Snowfield Unlock Guide

Collect the Right Half of the Haligtree Medallion

To obtain the right half of the Haligtree Medallion, players need to find Albus in the Village of the Albinaurics. This village is located beneath a plateau in the southwest of Liurnia of the Lakes. From the Liurnia Lake Shore site of grace, head east until you find a poisonous swamp under a huge plateau. Proceed to the Village of the Albinaurics grace site and look for Albus, who is disguised as a pot near a Depraved Perfumer. The pot glows slightly, making it easier to identify.

Strike the pot to reveal Albus, who will be initially frightened but then will entrust you with the right half of the Haligtree Medallion. He asks you to deliver it to Latenna, which is optional but doing so can provide additional rewards, including a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone upon completing Latenna’s questline.

Collect the Left Half of the Haligtree Medallion

The left half of the Haligtree Medallion is hidden in Castle Sol, located in the northern part of the Mountaintops of the Giants. Start from the Freezing Lake grace site and head west until you encounter giant skeleton spirits. Continue northeast past the Death Rite Bird boss to find Castle Sol.

Inside Castle Sol, you will face Commander Niall, a formidable boss. He uses powerful lightning attacks once his summoned Banished Knights are defeated. If the fight proves too challenging, consider using a Bewitching Branch to turn his knights into your allies. Summoning spirit ashes can also help. After defeating Niall, use the lift to reach the rooftop where you will find the left half of the Haligtree Medallion next to a spirit.

Use Haligtree Medallions at the Grand Lift of Rold

With both halves of the Haligtree Medallion in hand, teleport back to the Grand Lift of Rold and use the Secret Medallion option. This will unlock a cutscene and take you to the Hidden Path to the Haligtree.

The Hidden Path to the Haligtree is a maze-like dungeon, but if you are only interested in reaching the Consecrated Snowfield, head straight for the door after exiting the lift. Avoid the Vulgar Militants and the Giant Land Octopus as you follow the path to a grace site and the entrance to the Consecrated Snowfield.

What to Do in Consecrated Snowfield

The Consecrated Snowfield, though small, is packed with dungeons, powerful bosses, and unique items to enhance your character builds. Here are the key locations and items to explore:

Ordina, Liturgical Town: Solve a torch puzzle in the evergaol to unlock the teleporter to Miquella’s Haligtree.

Putrid Avatar: Defeat near Minor Erdtree to obtain the Thorny Cracked Tear and Ruptured Crystal Tear.

Yelough Anix Tunnel: Fight Astel, Stars of Darkness, and obtain the Meteorite of Astel spell.

Yelough Anix Ruins: Find the Unendurable Frenzy incantation.

Portal to Mohgwyn Palace: Reach Mohgwyn Palace if you haven’t completed Varee’s questline.

Wandering Mausoleum: Located in the northwest, near the Apostate Derelict.

Cave of the Forlorn: Defeat the boss to get the Golden Order Greatsword.

Albinauric Rise: Obtain the Graven-Mass Talisman, boosting all Sorcery damage by eight percent.

After exploring the Consecrated Snowfield, proceed to Miquella’s Haligtree to face Malenia. While many players come to the Snowfield to unlock the Haligtree legacy dungeons, there’s plenty to discover in this frigid landscape.