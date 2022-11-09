How to combine videos on iPhone

Have you recorded at least two videos on your iPhone that you might want to consolidate into a solitary document? Provided that this is true, you can utilize the free iMovie application to merge your videos as well as alter your videos.

Step by step instructions to Join Numerous Videos on Your iPhone Utilizing PowerDirector

Stage 1 – Download PowerDirector – Free Video Merger Application On iPhone and Android

In the first place, you’ll need to get the right application for your gadget by going to the Google Play or Apple application store. No matter what the gadget you have, your download is free and direct.

Stage 2 – Tap +New Venture and Pick the Task Proportion with Best Video Combiner

Then, you ought to tap +New Undertaking, which will carry you to a discourse that permits you to do two unique things:

Name your undertaking. You can pick any name you’d like by entering it into the container. In the event that you don’t have a name yet, the application will pick a default name for you.

Pick your venture perspective proportion. The venture perspective proportion alludes to the screen’s situation and the overall lengths of the flat and vertical sides. In the wake of going with these decisions, the application will provoke you to pick whether you need to alter in flat or vertical mode. These choices allude to the place of your gadget, not the last place of your completed video.

Stage 3 Select Videos You Need to Merge/Consolidate

Joining videos on iPhone or Android starts with choosing the videos you need to consolidate. At the point when you add more than one video, PowerDirector consequently joins videos for you.

You can pick your video from three unique sources, and each is assigned by a tab toward the highest point of your screen:

Your gadget, which you can get to utilizing the Recents tab. These incorporate videos you’ve proactively taken and put away on your gadget.

Pixabay gives free stock film. A considerable lot of Pixabay’s videos accessible in PowerDirector center around nature or comprise of vivified content.

Shutterstock/iStock/iStock Master. However it requires a membership, these stock film suppliers give a considerably more extensive determination of video content.

PowerDirector likewise provides you with the choice of recording another video yourself. To do this, select the camera symbol in the upper right corner of your screen.

Stage 4 – Alter Advances of Merged Videos

Subsequent to adding the videos, you can alter the change between them by tapping the progress symbol that PowerDirector places between the two clasps. Select any change you like from the lower part of the screen.

You likewise have the choice of altering the length of the progress. This choice is finished by utilizing the slider towards the lower part of your screen. The default time for a progress is 1.0 seconds, however you can establish any point in time somewhere in the range of 0.1 and 4.0 seconds.

Stage 5 – Product Merged Videos to Deliver and Share or Offer via Online Entertainment

After you’ve wrapped up combining your videos and added advances, you can trade them by tapping the top symbol in the upper right corner of your screen. You can likewise save it to your gadget and offer it later utilizing the Produce and Offer determination.