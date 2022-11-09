How to find activision id

In Modern Warfare 2, there could come when you want to track down your Activision ID. This significant snippet of data is attached to your record in Modern Warfare 2, permitting you to add players from different stages to your companion list. Without it, a significant part of the cross-play usefulness will be too far out to you, so you must know how to track down your Activision ID. Continue to peruse to figure out how to get to the right menu in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone gamers are getting ready for the unavoidable send off of the fight royale title’s continuation by remembering the magnificence days of the first.

Activision made it conceivable today for players to look into a portion of their Warzone details in a “My Warzone Heritage” video. To get sufficiently close to your My Warzone Inheritance details video, you simply have to visit the My Warzone Heritage site and enter your Activision ID.

However this sounds straightforward, a few players are running into issues since they don’t have the foggiest idea about their particular Activision ID, which is normally your gamertag followed by an irregular series of numbers. On the off chance that you can’t find your Activision ID, here are the fastest ways of finding it.

Where could I at any point track down my Activision ID?

Assuming that you’re on your PC or cell phone, you can without much of a stretch track down your Activision ID by going to the official Call of Duty site. When you sign into your record, you ought to see your Activision ID in the top bar. It ought to be the third choice from the right, close to “My Call of Duty.”

On the off chance that this doesn’t work for reasons unknown, go to your profile on the official Call of Duty site and snap on “Fundamental Data.” Assuming you’re taking a gander at the data in this segment, your Activision ID ought to be the last thing recorded after your complete name, email address, portable number, secret phrase, and address.

In the event that you’d prefer attempt to find your Activision ID in-game, you can do as such in Modern Warfare 2 by going to the social tab and checking your companions list. In the event that you climb from your companions rundown to the “add companions” choice, it ought to show you data like your in-game name, calling card, and level. Your Activision ID ought to be on the right half of your screen while floating over the “add companions” choice.