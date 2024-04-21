Are you ready to tackle the mechanical menace in Helldivers 2? Battling Automatons brings a whole new level of challenge compared to the Terminids. With towering metal adversaries that fight back fiercely, the battlefield transforms into a zone of intense firefights. But fear not! We’ve got your back with a comprehensive guide on conquering all the Automaton side objectives. Let’s dive in!

Helldivers 2 is an ever-evolving universe, constantly expanding with fresh content. Alongside new weapons, cosmetics, and enemies, Arrowhead has introduced exciting side objectives. Among these, Gunship Towers have become a regular challenge in difficult missions. To aid you in your conquest, we’ve made this guide with tips on demolishing Gunship Towers, and we’ll keep it current as new objectives emerge.

Before we proceed, it’s essential to note that this guide focuses solely on unique side objectives tied to the Automaton faction. Generic tasks like Illegal Broadcasts and Rogue Research Stations won’t be covered here. Now, let’s delve into the heart of the mechanical battleground.

Mortar/Anti-Air Emplacements

These fortified positions house specialized weapon emplacements, posing a significant threat. Mortars rain explosives upon the battlefield, while Anti-Air guns thwart the use of Eagle stratagems. Neutralizing them requires relentless firepower. Employ Hellbombs, orbital bombardments, airstrikes, or concentrated gunfire from your arsenal to destroy these emplacements. Aim for the glowing vents behind each turret for maximum impact.

SEAF SAM Site

These sites function similarly to SEAF artillery batteries but with a twist. Instead of becoming usable stratagems, SEAF SAM Sites serve as automated defenses, targeting and downing any Automaton Drop Ships within range. Activating them is straightforward. Access the SAM Site terminal, input the required codes, and watch as the emplacement springs to life. No further action is needed once it’s operational.

Detector Towers

These towering structures serve as watchful sentinels, alerting reinforcements upon spotting Helldivers within range. Destroying them swiftly is crucial. Explosive stratagems or a well-timed Hellbomb can bring them crashing down. However, precision strikes may prove challenging, as stratagem markers struggle to adhere to the ground nearby. Opting for Hellbombs or attempting lucky Orbital Precision Strikes might be your best bet. If markers refuse to stick, aiming for nearby walls can help keep them within the tower’s radius.

Stratagem Jammers

Easily identifiable by pulsating red rings, Stratagem Jammers are a formidable obstacle. Venture too close, and all your stratagems will cease to function, including Reinforcements and Supply Drops. Swift action is paramount when dealing with these disruptors. Storm the fortified compound, dismantle the nearby bot fabricator, or disable the jammer from its terminal before bombarding it with your stratagems.

Automaton Gunship Towers

Among the most vexing side objectives are Gunship Towers. Periodically spawning two Automaton Gunships, they rain destruction upon your squad. Armed with medium-heavy armor, these Gunships demand anti-tank support weapons for effective elimination. Failing that, Anti-Materiel or Machine Guns can still get the job done, provided you target their thrusters.

To dismantle a Gunship Tower, you must deploy a Hellbomb. Ordinary stratagems won’t suffice against these formidable structures. Cooperation is key, as the entire team may need to safeguard the area from an onslaught of Gunships. Call in the Hellbomb and defend it at all costs until its 15-second countdown concludes.

Armed with these strategies, you’re now equipped to tackle every Automaton side objective Helldivers 2 throws your way. Stay vigilant, coordinate with your squad, and emerge victorious against the mechanical horde. Good luck, Helldiver!