Apple’s AirPods, which were first introduced in 2016, are largely considered as one of the company’s greatest products in recent years, with outstanding battery life, mobility, simple charging, easy connecting, and unrivalled Bluetooth range.

AirPods are so popular that Apple often has problems keeping them in stock, and two years after their release, it’s not uncommon to see an excess of them on the street, in movies, on TV shows, and everywhere else.

It used to be as simple as passing over an earpiece and sitting next to each other to share things like music.

However, with wireless headphones becoming more common – and social distance measures still in place – having numerous pairs of headphones is a good idea.

Thankfully, newer iPhones can transmit music and other sounds to two pairs of AirPods (or Beats) at the same time. You can set this up in seconds if you have an iPhone 8 or newer running iOS 13 or newer.

How to link two AirPods to a single phone

To begin, double-check that you have the correct iPhone and headphones. The double-streaming capability is available on all AirPods models, as well as:

Powerbeats

Pro Powerbeats

Wireless Powerbeats3

Solo Pro by Beats

Wireless Beats Solo3

Wireless Beats Studio 3

BeatsX

Flex outperforms

Here’s how to link two pairs of AirPods to your phone if you have compatible devices:

Connect your first set of headphones by turning on Bluetooth in your Settings app and then choosing your headphones from the list of devices.

Open the app from which you wish to play audio and tap the AirPlay icon, or lock your phone and tap the AirPlay symbol in the control center.

Select “Share audio” beneath the already-connected headphones.

The process from here varies based on the type of headphones you have:

AirPods or AirPods Pro: Open the AirPods case and hold it near to the iPhone with the AirPods inside.

Airpods Max : Simply place the AirPods Max headphones next to your iPhone.

Beats: Set the headphones to pairing mode according to the manufacturer’s instructions, then hold them up to your iPhone.

Finally, tap to pick your (or your friends’) additional headphones on the screen, then select “Share Audio” once again.

From the lock screen’s control centre, you may adjust the volume, play, pause, and stop the music. The sliders next to the name of the headphones will provide you distinct options for controlling the volume for the headphones.