How to connect two different airpods on one phone

The times of sharing earbuds are finished. This is the way you and your companion can associate two sets of AirPods to one telephone simultaneously.

At any point needed to pay attention to music with your companion during a long drive without playing it through your telephone speakers? While utilizing one earbud each is an answer, it’s disappointing to just hear one channel of sound.

Also, sharing earbuds isn’t the cleanest method for listening together. The prospect of where your companion’s earbud has been before you placed it in your ear is to the point of making anybody pull back with wavering.

If you have a more up to date iPhone, you can stream music and other sound to two sets of AirPods without a moment’s delay. You’ll require an iPhone 8 or more up to date, running iOS 13 or more current, to set it up.

On the off chance that you’re utilizing an iPad, you’ll have to have one of the accompanying gadgets:

iPad Pro: 12.9 inch (second era or later); 11 inch or 10.5 inch

iPad Air: a third era

iPad smaller than expected: fifth era

iPad: fifth era or later

Instructions to interface two AirPods to one phone

Associate your first sets of earphones not surprisingly, by putting the AirPods case close to your telephone and afterwards opening the case and tapping Connect. Then follow the prompts and tap Done when prepared. Swipe down from the upper right corner of the screen and select the AirPlay symbol in the Control Center. Under the all-around associated earphones, select Share Audio.

Tap the “Offer Audio” button.

Hold the second instance of AirPods close to your telephone and afterwards open the case. Or then again assuming that you have AirPods Max, simply hold them close to your gadget. At the point when you see your (or your companion’s) different earphones show up on the screen, tap Share Audio.

Fast tip: If you’re experiencing difficulty interfacing your AirPods to your gadget, take a stab at resetting them.

Step by step instructions to control volume and respite or play

Once associated, you have some control over the volume as well as delay, play, and stop the music you’re paying attention to by going to the lock screen on your telephone. Each arrangement of AirPods will have separate volume controls, so every audience can modify the levels to suit their requirements.

You’ll have the option to see, control, and disengage each set of earphones exclusively.

Instructions to quit sharing AirPods