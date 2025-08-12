Do you want to convert a disc from MBR to GPT? Follow the guide to know all about it. We shall cover the steps to do the same, along with the entire mechanism it is associated with. So, let us begin by understanding the deep work of this and how you can do it yourself.

What does it mean to convert a chip from MBR to GPT?

Converting a chip from MBR or Master Boot Record to GPT or GUID Partition Table means updating the way your computer’s hard drive organizes its data and information. It is just a switch in the system that manages your data to enhance its working and management. And there are several benefits of doing so, along with a few questions that some people raise on the hassle of the switch. But it is not really something of a hassle, but just an upgrade that can make your device run faster and organize better.

Why should you convert MBR to GPT?

MBR is considered old and has its own limitations. It can only handle disks up to 2 terabytes and a maximum of four primary partitions, which, in the long run, when the needs may increase, doesn’t offer the best solution. However, GPT is the newer, more advanced system. It supports much larger drives and a greater number of partitions, and it’s required for modern UEFI-based systems, which offer faster boot times and better security for your device.

Steps to convert an MBR file to GPT

If you want to convert an MBR file into a GPT one, then these are the steps that you are required to follow –

For your main Windows disk without data loss

To do this, use the official MBR2GPT tool. For initiating, open Command Prompt as an administrator and run mbr2gpt /convert /allowFullOS. After you have completed the conversation there, you must restart your computer, enter your BIOS/UEFI settings, and switch the boot mode from Legacy to UEFI for your PC to boot properly now.

For a non-system disk that can be wiped

This is equally easy, and you can do it simply using the Disk Management tool. Right-click the disk, delete all partitions, and then right-click the disk again. This will select “Convert to GPT Disk.” This will erase everything you find there, so make sure you create a backup or store somewhere the information and data of importance.

How long does it take to convert a file from MBR to GPT?

The actual conversion of an MBR to a GPT partition style takes only a few seconds to complete. It is not even a complete minute sometimes, and it happens really quickly. The only time-consuming thing can be when you restart your device and have to boot it.

We hope that this guide has been of help to you. Now if you want to convert a file from MBR to GPT, these are the ways that you can follow depending on your needs and more.