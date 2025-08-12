Do you want to get early access to Battlefield 6 Beta? Follow the guide to know how you can make it happen and enjoy the gaming experience like never before. We shall also see the details of this Beta version and how it is different from the other. So, let us begin.

Who can get early access to Battlefield 6 Beta?

As of now, anyone can get into the Battlefield 6 open beta, which is running from August 14th to 17th, 2025. Mind you, you don’t need a code to join the game, and you can just download it and start playing. The earlier “early access” period, which took place from August 7th-8th, was limited to certain players or groups of players only who had registered for Battlefield Labs before a certain date, subscribed to EA Play Pro, or earned a code by watching eligible Twitch streams for 30 minutes or more. We shall discuss these methods in detail ahead for future reference and be prepared.

Is the early access to the Battlefield 6 Beta closed?

Yes, as we had mentioned earlier, the early access period for the Battlefield 6 beta has already ended. It actively ran from August 7th to August 8th, and many players jumped in during that time. Although the first week is over now, we still have some hope in the matter. The second and final open beta weekend starts on August 14th and runs until August 18th, which will be your last chance to play before the game’s official release in October.

Steps to get the Battlefield 6 Beta early access code

As we had discussed at the beginning, you can now simply download the game and start playing it as it is. But you can remember the method and the important steps for future reference, too. So, here they are –

Go for the Twitch Drops

This was a major way to get a code, and if you see any opportunities in the future. This can come in handy. You had to link your EA and Twitch accounts, then watch 30 minutes of a Battlefield 6 stream that had “Drops Enabled.” You would then receive a code in your Twitch Drops Inventory which was to be used and entered to finally access the Battlefield 6 Beta.

EA Play Pro Subscription

Subscribers to the premium EA Play Pro service were automatically granted early access to the beta. This can also happen in the future.

Battlefield Labs are a Way

Players who had previously signed up for the Battlefield Labs program before the specified deadline could also access the game without even having to get and enter a code.

While these are the steps and the ways to get an early access code in Battlefield 6, it’s not necessary now. If your game isn’t updated or if there’s some technical glitch is there, you can still try following these methods. Or else they can help you in similar scenarios ahead. Either way, happy gaming!