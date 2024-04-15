Surviving the wastelands of Fallout 76 demands more than just sharp shooting and quick reflexes. In a world where ammunition is as precious as water in a desert, mastering the art of crafting your own ammo can be the difference between life and death. Join us as we delve into the depths of post-apocalyptic ingenuity and learn how to turn scrap into bullets.

The Crucial Tinker’s Workbench

The cornerstone of your ammunition crafting endeavor lies in the humble Tinker’s Workbench. Obtaining the blueprint for this essential tool is a rite of passage for every survivor, acquired upon completion of the Second Helpings quest in Flatwoods. This quaint little workbench holds the keys to your arsenal, housing the plans for crafting various ammo types, including the elusive energy weapon ammunition.

To erect your very own Tinker’s Workbench in the heart of your CAMP (Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform), you’ll need to gather a handful of vital materials:

Aluminum x8

Gear x5

Oil x7

Screw x4

Spring x4

Once assembled, this workbench becomes more than just a crafting station; it becomes a symbol of self-reliance in a world teetering on the brink of oblivion.

The Ammosmith and Super Duper Perks

Crafting ammo isn’t just about slapping together metal and gunpowder; it’s about maximizing efficiency. Enter the Ammosmith perk, nestled within the Agility attribute. This invaluable skill can boost your crafted ammo yields by a staggering 80%, ensuring that every precious resource is stretched to its limit.

But why stop there? Combine the Ammosmith perk with the Super Duper perk from the Luck attribute, and you’ll find yourself dancing on the fine line between preparation and extravagance. With a stroke of luck, you might just double your crafting yields, turning scarcity into abundance with each pull of the trigger.

Sourcing Ammo Ingredients

To craft ammunition, one must first secure the necessary ingredients. For most conventional ammo types, lead and gunpowder reign supreme. If you’re planning on churning out bullets by the dozen, it’s wise to set up camp near a bountiful source of lead.

Look no further than the Lucky Hole Mine, a veritable treasure trove of lead nestled within the unforgiving landscape of Fallout 76. Embrace the challenges that come with staking your claim in this perilous locale, and you’ll find yourself with a steady supply of lead to fuel your endeavors.

But lead is just one piece of the puzzle; gunpowder is the spark that brings your bullets to life. Whether scavenged from the remnants of a fallen foe or crafted from scratch at a Chemistry Station, gunpowder is the lifeblood of any aspiring ammunition artisan.

For those daring enough to brave the dangers of the wasteland, Super Mutants offer a lucrative source of unrefined gunpowder. Venturing into the heart of the Savage Divide, one can find ample opportunities to liberate these volatile resources from their erstwhile guardians.

The Power of Energy Weapons

For those who prefer the crackle of energy weapons over the roar of conventional firearms, the path to ammunition mastery takes a slightly different turn. Crafting ammo for energy weapons demands a diverse array of materials, including plastic and copper, in addition to the ubiquitous lead.

Scrap becomes your currency in this endeavor, as you meticulously break down the detritus of the old world in search of these precious resources. Tagging materials of interest in your Tinker’s Workbench ensures that no valuable component goes unnoticed, guiding your scavenging efforts with laser-like precision.