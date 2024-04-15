Pointed Fangs, those elusive treasures sought by many an adventurer in the vast realms of Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’ve found yourself on a quest for these invaluable enhancement materials, fret not, for we have traversed the depths of knowledge to guide you through the labyrinthine paths to acquiring them. In this guide, we’ll unveil the secrets of Pointed Fangs, their elusive nature, and the myriad ways to obtain them.

The Significance of Pointed Fangs

In the enchanting world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, enhancement materials reign supreme, bestowing unparalleled power upon weapons and armor alike. Among these coveted treasures, Pointed Fangs stand out as essential components for elevating your gear to new heights of potency. As you delve deeper into the game, you’ll soon realize that Pointed Fangs are not merely desirable but downright indispensable, especially when it comes to fortifying late-game armor pieces.

The path to acquiring Pointed Fangs is fraught with challenges, but fear not, for we shall illuminate the way. These precious fangs are not easily come by, with their origins tracing back to the fearsome Wargs that roam the lands. Initially scarce in the base game, these formidable beasts become more prevalent after the dust settles from the final confrontation and the true ending unfolds. With the world once again ripe for exploration, you’ll find a resurgence of Wargs, providing ample opportunities to harvest Pointed Fangs from their formidable jaws.

One prime location to encounter these elusive creatures is situated north of the Volcanic Island Camp, nestled along the shore near a colossal bridge. Here, amidst the rugged terrain, you’ll stumble upon a riveting spectacle—a fierce clash between a mighty Drake and a pack of tenacious Wargs. While the Drake commands attention with its imposing presence, do not underestimate the resilience of the Wargs, for they are no mere pushovers. Engage them in combat, seize the opportunity to vanquish these foes, and reap the rewards of your valor in the form of precious Pointed Fangs.

Strategies for Getting Pointed Fangs

Now that you’ve glimpsed the elusive Pointed Fangs in the wild, it’s time to devise a strategy for amassing them in abundance. Fortunately, there exist several methods to bolster your supply of these coveted materials.

The first method involves patience and perseverance. Upon acquiring Pointed Fangs from your encounters with Wargs, you have the option to await their resurgence through the passage of time. Simply retreat to a safe haven, rest for approximately seven days, and return to the fray to find the Wargs once again prowling the lands, ripe for the picking.

However, tread cautiously, for some adventurers have reported instances of the Wargs failing to reappear, possibly due to unforeseen bugs or glitches lurking within the game’s code. Should you find yourself facing such a predicament, fear not, for alternative avenues await.

Enter Ibrahim’s Scrap Store, a haven for enterprising adventurers seeking to augment their arsenal through the art of forgery. Nestled within the confines of Checkpoint Rest Town, Ibrahim offers a tantalizing proposition: in exchange for 1152 Gold, he will replicate your hard-earned Pointed Fangs, effectively doubling your bounty. Embrace this opportunity, but heed the passage of time, as each duplication process requires two days to complete. While Ibrahim works his craft, make yourself comfortable on the nearby bench, basking in the anticipation of newfound riches awaiting your return.