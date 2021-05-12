How to create a PDF

Regardless of what kind of device you have, whether it is a computer or phone, a PDF looks the same, as it is the closest available substitute for digital paper. Although PDFs used to be very difficult to make, now every computer and mobile device can make them easily.

If you have a Windows PC, the first thing you should do is check if the app that you are using includes a PDF export option. Microsoft Office and other professional software often do. Those export tools will usually let you set the range of your PDF quality, secure PDFs with a password of your choice, and determine other options related to the document.

If this is not the case, worry not. Simply press the default print button – or use the keyboard to type out Ctrl+P on a PC – and you should be able to locate a hidden PDF option. If you have a Windows 10, click the ‘Printer; dropdown menu, then click on the ‘Save as PDF’ option. This is a virtual printer, and it makes a PDF file. You can format the document according to your preferences. Click ‘Save,’ and Windows will ask you your desired location for the saved PDF file.

However, note that this is a feature that is only available on Windows 10. If you are using an older version, such as Windows XP, Vista, 7, or 8, you can download a free PDF printer on your device, such as CutePDF, which works in the same way.

If you are using a macOS, you have several PDF options inside the default Print dialogue. Press the ‘Print’ button or menu bar option, or use the keyboard shortcut, command+P. In the lower-left corner of the Print dialogue, click on the PDF menu. You can choose to save the PDF file. Preview the document or open it in Preview to edit. You can also add the PDF to supported apps on your Mac, such as Evernote.

Android and iOS have similar options to create PDF files. In an Android device, open the ‘Share’ menu, and use the ‘Print’ option. Select ‘Save as PDF’ as your printer. If you have an iOS, click on the ‘Share’ button present in the app, and tap on the ‘Options’ panel, which can be seen on top. As a result, the ‘Send As’ menu will pop up, where you have to choose ‘Reader PDF.’ You will now be able to share this PDF using any application. This also includes cloud storage services.