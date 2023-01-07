How to Create Algae in The Planet Crafter

Algae is an essential resource in The Planet Crafter, used to craft items such as bacteria samples and fertilizer that are vital for the functioning of many biomass machines. However, players may find themselves unsure of how to get started with producing algae. This guide will provide an in-depth look at the process of generating and harvesting algae in the game.

There are two types of algae generators available in The Planet Crafter: the T1 generator and the T2 generator. The T1 generator becomes available at 2 μK, and requires one bioplastic nugget, one eggplant, one water bottle, one magnesium, and one super alloy to craft. The T2 generator, on the other hand, becomes available when the planetary biomass reaches 25 kg and requires two bioplastic nuggets and one fertilizer to craft. It is worth noting that the T2 generator is more efficient, producing more biomass and oxygen, and causing algae fronds to grow faster than the T1 generator.

It is important to note that algae generators can only be placed on a water surface. This means that players should ensure that their main base is located near a water source in order to easily collect the algae. It is also essential that the green radius around the generator, which indicates the area in which the algae will grow, is also on the water surface in order to maximize the number of algae produced. As the water level rises throughout the Liquid Water and Lakes stages of terraformation, players will have more opportunities to place their generators in larger bodies of water.

Once the algae generator has finished spreading the algae, players can begin harvesting it. The algae fronds that are ready for harvest will have deep fronds that extend into the water and will light up when the player approaches them. These fronds take a few minutes to fully grow but can be harvested earlier if they are visible. It is worth noting that algae fronds can be harvested from both the surface of the water and underwater and that T2 generators produce larger batches of algae fronds. If players find that their generator is not producing a sufficient amount of algae, they can try moving it to a different location.

In conclusion, algae is an important resource in The Planet Crafter and can be produced using T1 or T2 algae generators. It is important to place the generators on a water surface and to ensure that the green radius is also on the water. Once the algae are ready for harvest, players can collect the deep fronds that extend into the water. The T2 generator is more efficient and produces larger batches of algae, so it is worth upgrading to this type as soon as possible.