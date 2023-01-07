Gran Turismo 7 Will Be Getting PSVR 2 Support

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently made an exciting announcement that Gran Turismo 7 will be receiving PSVR 2 support when the headset launches on February 22. This update will be offered at no extra cost to players, similar to the game’s regular content drops, and has the potential to provide a highly immersive and unique racing experience.

While it is still uncertain what graphical compromises developer Polyphony Digital will make in order to meet the headset’s 2000 x 2040 panel resolution per eye, the short clip shown during the announcement suggests that the game runs smoothly, with a refresh rate that matches the headset’s 90 – 120Hz panel. However, it is important to note that racing games can be particularly difficult to get right in VR due to the potential for motion sickness caused by frequent turns, jostles, and camera movements. Additionally, there is a risk of disorientation if a player misjudges a corner and spins off course.

Despite these challenges, there is a great deal of potential for Gran Turismo 7’s VR support to be a standout feature of the game. In the past, the series has offered VR support through the Gran Turismo Sport mode on the original PSVR headset, although it was somewhat limited in scope, with only a handful of tracks and cars available to race against AI opponents. It is hoped that the VR support for Gran Turismo 7 will be more comprehensive, potentially including access to the online Sport mode and a revamped showroom that allows players to examine their favorite cars up close in virtual reality.

Overall, the inclusion of PSVR 2 support in Gran Turismo 7 has the potential to make it one of the best VR games on the market, but it will depend on the efforts of developer Polyphony Digital to create an immersive and comprehensive VR experience. Fans of the series and VR enthusiasts alike will be eagerly awaiting the release of the update and the opportunity to take Gran Turismo 7 for a spin in virtual reality. The excitement surrounding this update is palpable, as it has the potential to revolutionize the way players interact with the game and bring an entirely new level of immersion to the racing sim experience. Earlier this week, we heard that Beat saber will also be making its way to the PSVR 2. The launch lineup of PSVR 2 is getting closer to 30 and it will be exciting to see what more they have planned for the future.