How to create live wallpapers

Personalizing your smartphone wallpaper is an effective technique to make your smartphone’s home screen a permanent fixture in your life. An appealing static home screen wallpaper background can improve your handset’s usability by making it more cheerful, energetic, and interesting to use.

Live wallpaper, which moves like a GIF when you tap and hold, enhances your Android or iPhone user experience. Some smartphones provide built-in live wallpapers, but it only takes a few minutes to create your own own live wallpaper from any movie.

We’ll show you how to make live wallpapers for iPhone and Android in this article. It will show you how to do so on your iPhone without downloading any live wallpaper apps. It will also discuss how to do this through third-party Android apps, which is the only method to do this on Android smartphones.

How to create a live wallpaper on an iPhone

If you have an iPhone 6S or later model, you can create a live wallpaper on iPhone without downloading an app. This is because the iPhone 6S and later devices support Live Photos as well as 3D or Haptic Touch. This is how it is done in iOS 13 and iOS 14.

Head to Settings > Wallpaper.

Tap Select a New Wallpaper. Scroll to the bottom and select Live Photos.

Choose a photograph. Check that Live Photo: On is turned on.

Tap on set. Set Lock Screen or Set Both options are available. Set Home Screen is not necessary because the wallpaper will not move on the Home screen.

Your live wallpaper is now ready!

You may also utilise a variety of iOS apps to save a GIF or video as a Live Photo, which you can then use as a live wallpaper. For example, IntoLive, a popular iOS software, and Giphy can both transform your videos into Live Photos.

How to create a live wallpaper on Android

Android does not have built-in live wallpapers like iOS, but you can get similar functionality by installing a third-party live wallpaper software. There are numerous apps available on Google Play for this purpose. Idutchsolutions’ Video Live Wallpaper, GIF Live Wallpaper, and Walloop’s Live Wallpapers HD & Backgrounds 4k/3D are among the most popular.

Try Video Live Wallpaper to make your own live wallpaper from a video on your phone.