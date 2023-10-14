How To Crossplay in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is an action-packed game that plunges you into a world filled with challenges, treacherous landscapes, and terrifying creatures lurking around every corner. While the game’s solo experience is exhilarating, you might also want to team up with a friend for some cooperative play. The good news is that Lords of the Fallen offers crossplay capabilities, but there are some limitations you should be aware of. In this guide, we’ll explain how you can crossplay with your friends and what to expect in terms of cross-platform compatibility.

Lords of the Fallen Crossplay

The first question that often comes to mind is, “Does Lords of the Fallen support crossplay?” The simple answer is yes, it does indeed feature crossplay. However, it’s essential to note that this crossplay functionality is limited. It primarily works between players on a PC and those on individual consoles.

For instance, if you’re playing on a PC and you want to join forces with a friend who owns a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series S/X, you can do so without any complications. The game seamlessly allows you to invite a friend for cooperative play or engage in player-versus-player (PVP) action.

But here’s the catch: players on PlayStation and Xbox platforms cannot connect with each other. This means that PS5 players can’t team up with Xbox Series S/X players. The crossplay feature is primarily designed to bridge the gap between the PC gaming world and console gaming communities.

One Co-op Partner at a Time

While crossplay is undoubtedly an exciting feature, Lords of the Fallen sets a limit on the number of co-op partners you can bring into your game. You can only invite one friend to join you on your adventure at any given time. So, if you were hoping to embark on your journey with multiple friends, you might need to take turns or select your companion wisely.

The game’s approach to co-op play is quite different from some other titles in the same genre. Unlike many games where co-op partners are removed after defeating a boss or completing a specific task, Lords of the Fallen breaks away from these conventions. In this game, you and your co-op partner can explore the world together for as long as you’d like with no interruptions. It’s a feature that sets this game apart and enhances the cooperative experience.

Crossplay and Cross-Progression Compatibility

Crossplay and cross-progression compatibility are hot topics in the gaming world, and it’s no surprise that players are eager to know if Lords of the Fallen offers these features.

Crossplay is available in Lords of the Fallen, as we’ve discussed, but it does come with some restrictions. Players on PC can engage with their friends on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5. However, users on Xbox and PlayStation platforms cannot play the game with each other. This limitation might disappoint some players who’ve enjoyed crossplay in recent AAA titles.

On the other hand, when it comes to cross-progression, Lords of the Fallen doesn’t provide this feature. Cross-progression would allow players to carry their progress and achievements across different platforms. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t support this capability. The lead network multiplayer programmer for the game, David Romanowski, previously mentioned the need for players to create Hexworks Accounts to enable cross-save and cross-progression. However, this idea was eventually abandoned, and the game remains without this feature.

During co-op sessions, it’s essential to note that players can collect items dropped by enemies, but they won’t be able to obtain world loot or items inside chests. Hidden loot within the game’s environments is also off-limits during multiplayer sessions. Furthermore, players can only experience the content that the host has unlocked during a co-op session. Story progression is not a feature available during multiplayer sessions.