How To Cure Vampirism in Skyrim

Skyrim, the iconic western RPG, has captivated gamers worldwide with its rich open-world experience and character customization options. Among the various intriguing aspects the game offers, players can undergo transformations like Lycanthropy or Vampirism, granting unique abilities and challenges. While being a vampire may seem fascinating at first, the limitations it imposes, such as avoiding daylight and being shunned by NPCs, can dampen the experience. Thus, many players seek to discover the elusive cure for vampirism in Skyrim, and this article will guide you through the process while exploring the upsides and downsides of embracing this cursed existence.

Before Seeking a Cure: The Upsides of Vampirism

Undeniably, being a vampire has its perks, particularly for those specializing in Magicka or Stealth builds. The vampiric curse bestows enhanced power upon those who master its stages, making them considerably more potent than ordinary citizens. For role-players and newcomers, it might be wise to steer clear of vampirism initially. However, trying it out once can provide a fresh and unique perspective for dedicated Skyrim fans seeking a different playthrough.

Understanding the Stages and Stats of Vampirism

Vampirism progresses through four stages, each offering distinct benefits, drawbacks, and vampire-oriented spells. The affliction advances with each passing day without feeding, culminating in Stage 4, where the player is feared and attacked on sight due to severe physical deterioration. The stages entail different resistances, weaknesses, spells, and passive abilities, granting players a diverse array of vampiric powers.

Unique Spells and Abilities

Vampires gain access to exclusive spells, including Vampiric Drain, Vampire’s Servant, Vampire’s Sight, Vampire’s Seduction, and Embrace of Shadows, depending on their stage. These spells allow the absorption of health from targets, the summoning of necromantic servants, improved night vision, the ability to calm creatures, and even temporary invisibility.

Finding the Cure: A Step-by-Step Guide

When the vampire life becomes too burdensome, seeking a cure becomes a priority. The process begins by conversing with the nearest Innkeeper in Skyrim, who will initiate the “Rising at Dawn” quest. If Inns are inaccessible due to the high level of vampirism, Dawnguard members offer an alternative route to learn how to cure vampirism in Skyrim.

Locating Falion in Morthal

Falion, a knowledgeable Redguard Mage residing in Morthal, serves as an expert in curing vampirism. The player must acquire a Black Soul Gem and have it filled with a Grand Soul from a large, sentient creature or purchase one from Falion himself. The filled Black Soul Gem is essential for the ritual.

Completing Falion’s Ritual

Falion leads the player to the Summoning Stones, located northwest of Morthal on a river delta. Standing in the Summoning Stones, the player undergoes the ritual that effectively cures the vampiric curse. This process can be repeated multiple times if players ever decide to revert to vampirism in the future.

An Alternative Solution: Console Commands

For those who prefer a quick and hassle-free method, using console commands is an option. Typing “showracemenu” in the console instantly restores the character’s default status, removing all diseases, including vampirism, as well as poisons and permanent debuffs.

Considering Lycanthropy: Becoming a Werewolf

Another way to cure vampirism in Skyrim is by embracing Lycanthropy, which is known as becoming a Werewolf. This transformation can be achieved by speaking with Aela the Huntress of the Companions. While being a Werewolf comes with its own set of drawbacks, such as the inability to receive sleeping bonuses and the loss of gear when shape-shifted, it provides immunity to disease and allows players to roam freely during the day.

Conclusion

In Skyrim, the decision to embrace vampirism or seek a cure is a matter of personal preference and playstyle. While being a vampire unlocks unique spells and abilities, the limitations and weaknesses associated with the condition may prompt players to pursue the cure. Following the steps to cure vampirism, players can restore their character to a mortal state and explore the vast world of Skyrim without the burdens of the vampiric curse. Whether as a mortal or a Werewolf, the Dragonborn’s journey in the world of Skyrim continues, offering countless adventures and possibilities.

Comments

comments