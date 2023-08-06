How To Get Pulse Rifle in Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, players have the opportunity to acquire the powerful Pulse Rifle, a sought-after weapon associated with the Decorum Cipher and Memory Core II Quest Items. This guide will walk you through the steps to get your hands on this remarkable firearm without starting your character as an Engineer. By locating and utilizing the essential Quest Items, you’ll be well on your way to wielding the impressive Remnant 2 Pulse Rifle.

Step 1: Verify Pulse Rifle Availability

Before embarking on your quest for the Pulse Rifle, it’s crucial to ensure that it’s available in your current roll of N’Erud. To do this, make your way to the planet’s first open map, which includes Abyssal Rift or Phantom Wasteland. Look for an NPC known as the Custodian, situated within a structure next to the Ascension Spire Checkpoint. By following the instructions provided, locating the Custodian should be a breeze.

Inside the structure, observe the seated statues near the entrance to the spire. Behind the leftmost statues, there’s a hole in the ground. Players familiar with Soulslike games should leap through this opening and make use of the elevator they find to descend further. At the bottom, you’ll come across a circular metal device that holds the key to confirming the Pulse Rifle’s availability.

If you can interact with two points on the device, you’re in luck, and obtaining the Pulse Rifle in your current N’Erud roll is possible. On the other hand, if you can only interact with one point or none at all, the weapon is not accessible in your current world state. In such cases, you’ll need to re-roll N’Erud either through Remnant 2’s campaign or Adventure Mode and follow the outlined process once again.

Keep in mind that having one interactable point on the device indicates that either the Decorum Cipher or the Memory Core II is available in the current N’Erud roll. You can insert the lone Quest Item into the device to gain access to the Core Booster amulet. However, you may also choose to claim the item while pursuing the Pulse Rifle in a different suitable world.

Step 2: Obtain the Decorum Cipher & Memory Core II

Having confirmed the availability of the Pulse Rifle, your next objective is to acquire the two required Quest Items—the Decorum Cipher and Memory Core II. Here’s how you can find them, and remember to return to the circular device at Ascension Spire once you have both in your possession.

Decorum Cipher:

Look for the Terminus Station dungeon, which can manifest on any of N’Erud’s open maps, including Abyssal Rift, Eon Vault, Phantom Wasteland, and Timeless Horizon. Head to the Checkpoint after the train event at the end of the dungeon. Crouch under the cables to the right, which will lead you to a ladder and walkway. Through a hatch in the roof of the train’s engine room, you’ll find the Decorum Cipher waiting to be claimed.

Memory Core II:

The Dormant N’Erudian Facility dungeon is your destination for the Memory Core II. Similar to the Decorum Cipher, this dungeon can appear on any of N’Erud’s open maps. Look for a locked red door that requires the Biome-Control Glyph to open. To obtain the Glyph, search for a corridor with large tanks filled with purple smoke. Pass through the missing section of the railing in this area and descend onto the pipes below. Follow the path, ride an elevator when you encounter one, and you’ll arrive at a room where the Biome-Control Glyph sits atop a metal container.

Step 3: Insert Decorum Cipher & Memory Core II

With both the Decorum Cipher and Memory Core II in your possession, head back to the circular device beneath Ascension Spire. Insert the two Quest Items into the device, and watch as the nearby barriers deactivate. Proceed through the now-opened area to find Remnant 2’s Core Booster amulet, which boosts weakspot damage by 50% for 10 seconds after killing an enemy, along with the coveted Pulse Rifle.

In conclusion, obtaining the Pulse Rifle in Remnant 2 is a thrilling journey that involves confirming its availability, obtaining the Decorum Cipher and Memory Core II, and using them to unlock the weapon. With this guide, you are now equipped with the knowledge needed to acquire the Pulse Rifle and unleash its power in the world of Remnant 2. Happy hunting!

