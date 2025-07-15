Ready or Not is a tactical first-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of a SWAT officer handling high-risk missions. One of the game’s most engaging features is the ability to customize your character’s appearance and loadout, making your officer feel unique while also tailoring your gear for different mission requirements. Whether you’re playing solo or teaming up with friends online, personalizing your character enhances immersion and strategic gameplay.

Before diving into missions, you’ll want to visit the police headquarters—the hub where all customization happens. Inside, you’ll find the SWAT Unit room, which includes a locker area for appearance changes and a weapons desk for modifying your loadout. The process is straightforward, but the options are deep enough to let you craft a truly distinct operative.

Changing Your Uniform

The first step in personalizing your character is adjusting the uniform. The game offers multiple clothing options, allowing you to mix and match shirts, pants, gloves, boots, and belts. Some outfits are purely cosmetic, while others may be tied to specific achievements or mission completions. For example, certain tactical shirts and pants are unlocked by performing well in particular missions, giving you an incentive to replay levels for better rewards.

Tactical Gear and Armor

Your tactical gear isn’t just for looks—it directly impacts gameplay. In the Tactical Gear section, you can equip different types of armor, helmets, facewear, and ballistic masks. Armor comes in various materials like Kevlar, steel, and ceramic, each affecting your movement speed and protection level. Heavier armor slows you down but offers better defense, while lighter setups keep you agile at the cost of durability.

Helmets aren’t just cosmetic either. Some allow attachments like night vision goggles (NVGs), which are essential for dark environments. Facewear options include gas masks, anti-flash goggles, and tinted lenses, each serving a functional purpose in different scenarios.

Accessories and Personal Touches

If you want to add personality to your officer, the Accessories section lets you choose watches, tattoos, and eyewear. Some of these items are purely aesthetic, like decorative wristbands or intricate tattoos, while others, like tactical watches, might have subtle gameplay benefits. Certain accessories are rare and require high mission grades or completing challenges, giving dedicated players something to strive for.

Modifying Your Loadout

Customizing your weapons and equipment is just as important as tweaking your appearance. The right loadout can mean the difference between success and failure in a mission.

Primary and Secondary Weapons

You can modify both your primary weapon (rifles, shotguns, SMGs) and sidearm (pistols) with various attachments. Scopes, laser sights, grips, and suppressors all change how your weapon handles. For example, a red dot sight improves target acquisition, while a suppressor keeps you stealthy. Some attachments are better suited for close-quarters combat, while others excel in long-range engagements.

Ammunition types also play a role. You can switch between standard rounds, armor-piercing bullets, or less-lethal options depending on mission requirements. Certain missions may demand non-lethal approaches, so adjusting your ammo beforehand is crucial.

Deployables and Gadgets

Beyond firearms, your loadout includes deployable items like flashbang grenades, breaching charges, and lockpicks. These tools help you control engagements—flashbangs disorient enemies, breaching charges open locked doors, and lockpicks allow silent entry. Choosing the right combination depends on mission intel. A hostage rescue might need non-lethal tools, while a high-risk raid could call for heavy explosives.

Customizing Your Teammates

If you’re playing with AI teammates, you can also customize their appearance and gear. This isn’t just for aesthetics—equipping them with the right weapons and armor ensures they perform effectively. For example, giving a teammate a shotgun makes them more effective in tight spaces, while a marksman rifle suits long-range support.

Unlocking More Customization Options

Many cosmetic and gear options are locked behind mission performance. Achieving high grades (like A+ or S-rank) in missions unlocks exclusive clothing, armor, and accessories. Some items are tied to specific challenges, such as completing a mission without taking damage or finishing it within a time limit. There’s also Supporter Edition content, which offers unique gear for those who purchased the special version of the game.

For players who want immediate access to all customization options, third-party mods exist that unlock everything without requiring mission completions. However, using mods can sometimes affect game stability or online play, so proceed with caution.