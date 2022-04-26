How to deactivate your Twitter account temporarily or permanently using the desktop site or mobile app

If you wish to take a break from social media or start again with a new Twitter account, you can deactivate your existing account.

Your tweets and messages will be erased from Twitter when you deactivate your account. However, search engines may save some of your content, so even if your account is deleted, some tweets may remain on the internet. Consider keeping your Twitter account private if you don’t want your tweets to be archived by search engines.

You’ll need to make certain adjustments to your account settings if you’re deactivating your Twitter account but wish to use the same username or email address with a new account later. The decision to deactivate is typically permanent, albeit the platform allows you to reinstate an account within 30 days. It’s gone for good after that.

Deactivation is not a solution to a Twitter account’s problems. You should only do this if you really don’t want your handle anymore.

From the mobile app or the web browser, you can deactivate your Twitter account. This is how you do it.

1. Tap your profile avatar in the Twitter app.

2. Select “Privacy and settings.”

3. Click on “Account.”

4. Select “Deactivate your account” from the drop-down menu.

5. Tap “Deactivate” to confirm you want to deactivate the account, then re-confirm the deactivation.

Using a desktop computer browser, deactivate Twitter using the following steps :

1. Open a browser and go to Twitter.

2. If necessary, log in to your account.

3. In the left-hand Twitter bar, click the three-dot “More” symbol.

4. From the pop-up menu, choose “Settings and privacy.”

5. Click on “Account.”

6. Select “Deactivate your account” from the drop-down menu.

7. Tap “Deactivate” to confirm you want to deactivate the account. A second confirmation of deactivation is required.

How to reuse your Twitter username or email in the future

Before cancelling your account, you can take the steps below to save your existing username or email address for future use.

1. Log in to Twitter using a browser.

2. On the left-hand side of the screen, select “More.”

3. Select “Privacy and settings.”

4. Select “Username” from the Account section and type in a new one.

5. Click “Email” and enter a new email address in the same way.

6. At the bottom of the screen, select “Save changes.”

7. When Twitter gives you a confirmation email, confirm the new email address.