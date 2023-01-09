How to Deconstruct in The Planet Crafter

Deconstructing is a useful feature in The Planet Crafter that allows you to break down items into their individual components. This can be useful for freeing up inventory space, salvaging materials, and earning credits. In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of deconstructing items in The Planet Crafter using a deconstruction chip. And provide some tips for making the most of this useful mechanic.

First, let’s start by explaining what a deconstruction chip is and how it works. A deconstruction chip is a special item in The Planet Crafter that allows you to deconstruct items and extract their components. When you use a deconstruction chip on an item, the item will be broken down into its individual components and added to your inventory. Deconstruction chips can be crafted in the Craft Station at the landing pod, the materials needed to craft the Deconstruction chip is one Silicone and one Magnesium. The Deconstruction chip can be equipped just like the Construction chip.

To deconstruct an item, follow these steps:

Open your inventory and select the item you want to deconstruct. Press the “deconstruct” button, which is located next to the item’s name. A window will pop up asking you to confirm the deconstruction. Select “yes” to proceed. The deconstruction process will begin, and you will see a progress bar indicating how much time is left. Once the deconstruction is complete, the item will be broken down into its individual components and added to your inventory. Repeat the process for any additional items you want to deconstruct.

It’s important to note that not all items in The Planet Crafter can be deconstructed. Some items, such as quest items or unique items, cannot be deconstructed and will not have a deconstruct button when you try to select them. Additionally, some items may yield rarer or more valuable components when deconstructed, so it can be worth it to save certain items for deconstruction rather than using them or selling them.

Deconstruction can be a useful tool for managing your inventory, salvaging materials, and earning credits in The Planet Crafter. By using a deconstruction chip, you can break down items into their individual components and use them for crafting or sell them to vendors. Keep in mind that deconstruction chips are a limited resource, so use them wisely and only deconstruct items that you don’t need or that will yield valuable components.

Another tip for maximizing the usefulness of deconstruction in The Planet Crafter is by keeping track of the materials you have on hand. You can view your available materials by accessing the “crafting” menu and selecting the “materials” tab. By keeping track of your materials, you can plan out your crafting and ensure that you have the materials you need when you need them. You can also use the “materials” tab to see which items can be deconstructed to yield specific materials, which can be helpful when trying to acquire specific materials.

