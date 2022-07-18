How To Defeat Arlo In Pokemon Go July 2022

In this guide, we are going to be looking at how to defeat Arlo in Pokemon Go, as well as what the best counters are for the new Pokemon that Arlo has. Defeating Arlo, Team Rocket leader of Pokemon Go, can be tough, so we got the best counters to her weaknesses, leading straight into winning her weaknesses.

Let us look at the weaknesses of all the Pokemon that Arlo has to unleash in his lineup battles, as well as the best counters that you can use to defeat each of them. Arlo is no different, and here’s a list of all the weaknesses and counters that can help you defeat his team.

Take it, as there are a number of Pokemon that have multiple uses for Arlo, and you will never know what he is going to use during the 3-phase battle. Arlo may even decide to use Steelix as his last Pokemon of the battle. Arlo’s second Pokemon can either be Scizor, Salamence, or Mawile, meaning players will need to carefully consider their counters.

Unfortunately for players, if they knock out Salamence with Dragon, Ice, or Fairy-type Pokemon, Arlo’s third-slot options are all set up for knocking out these types. All a Trainer needs to do is start off with an Ice-type, take out two Arlos opening Pokemon, then switch into a partner who can handle a Gardevoir, Scizor, or Steelix.

You can even bring in the dual-win in the fight, bringing in a Fire/Ghost-type Hybrid Chandelure to bring down Gardevoir, who is the one member of the three-stage potential Pokemon for Arlo, who Entei cannot deal with. One of the best teams you can take into a battle with Arlo in Pokemon Go is Entei, Mamoswine, and Chandelure.

Players might consider Mega Evolving Blastoise, Gyarados, or Charizard prior to battling Arlo, as Blastoise would be taking minuscule damage from a Charmander, and would fight well with the rest of the team in the Arlo Rocket Leader. Arlo, as well as other leaders Cliff and Syriza, need to be defeated if players want to challenge Team GO Rocket leader Giovanni and his legendary Pokemon, the Shadow.

With Team Rocket invading Pokemon Go, players will get the opportunity to face off with Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff, allowing them to face the head-to-head against the main boss, Giovanni. In Pokemon Go, you will find that to obtain certain Pokemon, you must defeat the Team GO Rocket grunts and bosses. Built into this is the reason players should not be afraid when Team Rocket Go leaders such as Arlo charge at them with Pokemon with more than 10,000 CP. Arlo Counters are essential for winning, but the casual nature of the new teams makes choosing the best Pokemon truly difficult.