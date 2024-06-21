The much-anticipated Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has arrived, bringing with it a plethora of imaginative bosses scattered across the Shadow Realm. These bosses, ranging from invaders and mini-bosses to optional and story-driven encounters, make the game more thrilling and challenging. Finding each boss can be daunting, but this guide will help you locate and defeat them. Here’s a comprehensive look at all the bosses in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC so far.

Gravesite Plain Bosses

Gravesite Plain is the first major area in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. It boasts two main bosses and several optional ones wandering the open world and hiding inside dungeons. Here’s what you need to know:

Divine Beast Dancing Lion

The Divine Beast Dancing Lion is the first major boss you’ll face. Located at the top of Belurat Castle on the western side of Gravesite Plain, this giant puppet shifts between elemental types. Its erratic movements make it a formidable foe. Defeating it rewards you with the Remembrance of the Dancing Lion and the Divine Beast Head.

Blackgaol Knight

West of the Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain, a sunken area leads to the Western Nameless Mausoleum. Here, you’ll encounter the Blackgaol Knight. This optional boss wields a crossbow and a magical sword. Upon defeat, you’ll receive his weapon, the Greatsword of Solitude, and his armor set.

Ghostflame Dragon

In the northernmost part of Gravesite Plain lies a giant lake. At its center slumbers the Ghostflame Dragon. Mounted on Torrent, attack its legs while dodging its ghostly fire. Killing the dragon nets you a dragon heart and a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze

Near the Ghostflame Dragon’s lake, you’ll find the entrance to Belurat Gaol, a dungeon under Belurat. Inside, past a fog wall, is Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze. Despite his small size and low health, defeating him grants you the Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh summon.

Logur, The Beast Claw

Logur is one of the first bosses you’ll encounter in the Shadow Realm. East of your initial site of grace, Logur lurks in the forest. His aggressive nature and fast attacks make him a tough opponent. He drops the Beast Claws upon defeat.

Fire Knight Queelign (Invader)

You’ll first meet Fire Knight Queelign in the circular courtyard of Belurat Castle. Equipped with a spear-like sword and one healing charge, Queelign drops the Crusade Insignia when defeated.

Furnace Golem

The Furnace Golem stands in the middle of the main field north of the Scorched Ruins. Avoid its flame waves while targeting its feet. Upon its fall, you can deliver a critical hit to its face. It drops the Deflecting Hardtear and a Furnace Visage.

Ancient Dragon-Man (Invader)

While progressing east along the plateau near Castle Ensis, the Ancient Dragon-Man invader will appear. Defeating him is a warm-up for the real fight ahead.

Ancient Dragon-Man

Deeper in the Dragon’s Pit dungeon east of Castle Ensis, you’ll find the true Ancient Dragon-Man. This boss wields a large sword and has a healing flask. His defeat rewards you with the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana.

Death Knight

In the Fog Rift Catacombs west of Castle Ensis, you’ll face the Death Knight. Armed with lightning axes and javelins, he can heal himself by grabbing you. He drops the Death Knight’s Twin Axes and the Crimson Amber Medallion +3 upon defeat.

Moonrithyll, Carian Knight

Guarding the true gate of Castle Ensis, Moonrithyll acts like a mini-boss. Equipped with a big sword and the occasional spell, defeating them earns you the Moonrithyll Knight Sword.

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Rellana, the final boss of Castle Ensis, blocks your path to Scadu Atlus. She has two phases, starting with dual swords and light magic before switching to heavy magic and flames. Defeating her grants her Remembrance.

Scadu Atlus Bosses

Scadu Atlus is the second major area in the Shadow of the Erdtree. Here, you’ll encounter Messmer the Impaler, featured on the DLC’s box art. Here’s what to expect:

Furnace Golem

Similar to the one in Gravesite Plain, this Furnace Golem resides north of the army camp in Scadu Atlus. Attack its feet and execute a face attack when it falls to earn the Crimsonburst Dried Tear and a Furnace Visage.

Fire Knight Queelign (Invader)

The second encounter with Fire Knight Queelign happens in the Church of the Crusade. They wield flame magic and a healing flask. Defeating them awards the Flame Skewer Ash of War and the Prayer Room Key.

Moore (Invader)

Just north of the Church of the Crusade, Moore will invade. This small, armored adversary throws rot and wields a shield. Defeating Moore grants the Verdigris greatshield and armor set.

Ghostflame Dragon

In the southeast of Scadu Atlus, you’ll find a Ghostflame Dragon in a small army camp. Let the dragon clear out the soldiers before engaging it. Your reward is a dragon heart and a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Black Knight Edredd

Guarding a staircase in the Fort of Reprimand, Black Knight Edredd is a quick fight. Defeating him grants the Aspect of the Crucible: Wings Ash of War.

Ralva the Great Red Bear

North of the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace, Ralva the Great Red Bear waits in a small lake. Use Spirit Ash to distract it while you and Torrent deal damage. Ralva drops the Pelt of Ralva helmet upon defeat.

Golden Hippopotamus

In Shadow Keep, a bizarre rhino/wolf/hippo/porcupine creature known as the Golden Hippopotamus attacks. Defeating it earns the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns spell and two Scadutree Fragments.

Messmer the Impaler

At the top of Shadow Keep lies Messmer’s tower. After two cutscenes and a challenging battle, Messmer drops his Remembrance and Kindling.

Jagged Peak Bosses

Jagged Peak is a mini-region east of Scadu Atlus and Gravesite Plain, filled with dragons and tough terrain.

Jagged Peak Drake

After exiting Dragon’s Pit dungeon, you’ll find the Jagged Peak Drake in a lake surrounded by dragon corpses. Mounted on Torrent, avoid its fire and lightning while attacking its legs. Defeating it grants a dragon heart and Dragonscale Flesh.