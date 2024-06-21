In the challenging world of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, having the right weapon can mean the difference between life and death. Among the many powerful tools available, few can compare to the mighty Death Knight’s Twin Axes. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about these formidable weapons, ensuring you’re well-equipped to tackle the game’s toughest foes.

Heavy weapons in Elden Ring are not for the faint of heart. They require patience, skill, and a deep understanding of timing. The Death Knight’s Twin Axes are no exception. These massive golden war axes, infused with the lightning power of the ancient dragon cult, are designed to be wielded in both hands. This means they pack a significant punch but at the cost of speed and agility. However, once mastered, the staggering power of these axes can turn the tide of any battle.

The Appeal of the Death Knight’s Twin Axes

One of the main reasons to opt for the Death Knight’s Twin Axes is their ability to deal substantial damage and stagger opponents. This is crucial when facing the hulking enemies of the Shadow Realm. A well-timed blow from these axes can open up opportunities for critical hits, making them invaluable in your arsenal.

Stat Requirements and Effects

Before you can wield the Death Knight’s Twin Axes, you need to meet specific stat requirements. These are as follows:

Strength (STR): 14

Dexterity (DEX): 12

Intelligence (INT): 0

Faith (FAITH): 16

Arcane (ARC): 0

These requirements ensure that only the most dedicated and balanced Tarnished can harness the full power of these weapons.

Attack Power and Guarded Damage Negation

Understanding the attack power and damage negation capabilities of the Death Knight’s Twin Axes is essential for maximizing their effectiveness:

Physical Attack Power: 101

Magic Attack Power: 0

Fire Attack Power: 0

Lightning Attack Power: 65

Holy Attack Power: 0

Critical Attack Power: 100

Physical Guarded Damage Negation: 44.0

Magic Guarded Damage Negation: 30.0

Fire Guarded Damage Negation: 30.0

Lightning Guarded Damage Negation: 44.0

Holy Guarded Damage Negation: 30.0

Guard Boost: 33

Blinkbolt: Twinaxe Weapon Skill

The unique Ash of War for the Death Knight’s Twin Axes is called Blinkbolt: Twinaxe. This powerful skill cannot be replaced and requires 8 FP to cast. When activated, the skill transforms your character into a bolt of lightning, charging forward with incredible speed. Following up with a strong attack infuses your strikes with lightning, ending with a spinning slash that devastates your enemies.

Where to Find the Death Knight’s Twin Axes

Obtaining the Death Knight’s Twin Axes requires a bit of exploration and bravery. You’ll need to venture into the Fog Rift Catacombs. Here’s how to get there:

Start at Castle Front Encampment: Begin your journey at the Castle Front encampment, located in front of Castle Ensis. Head Northwards: Follow the canyon path heading north until you reach a fog-covered forested area. Locate the Dungeon: Continue through the fog until you find the entrance to the dungeon.

Inside the dungeon, you will need to navigate to the end and face the Death Knight boss. Defeat him to claim the coveted Death Knight’s Twin Axes.

Upgrading the Death Knight’s Twin Axes

To fully realize the potential of the Death Knight’s Twin Axes, you should aim to upgrade them using Smithing Stones. These upgrades can take the axes to +10, significantly boosting their damage output and overall effectiveness in combat. Make sure to gather enough Smithing Stones as you progress through the game to keep your axes at their peak performance.

Tips for Using the Death Knight’s Twin Axes

Practice Timing: The slow swing speed of the axes can be a drawback. Spend time learning the timing of your attacks to land hits more consistently. Utilize Staggering: Use the axes’ power to stagger enemies, creating openings for critical hits. Combine with Defensive Play: Due to the axes’ slower nature, combining their use with a strong defensive strategy can be beneficial. Leverage Blinkbolt: Master the Blinkbolt skill to surprise enemies and deal massive damage quickly.

The Death Knight’s Twin Axes in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are a powerful addition to any Tarnished’s arsenal. With their significant damage potential and unique skills, they can help you conquer even the toughest foes. By understanding their stats, mastering their use, and upgrading them effectively, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a formidable force in the Shadow Realm.